Miami Beach, FL, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Michael D. Farkas, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Cowen and Company’s Mobility Disruption Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST.



Mr. Farkas, Brendan Jones, President, and Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer, will also be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.

Mr. Farkas will provide an overview of the Company’s market opportunity, innovative technology, flexible business models, and growth strategy. A webcast of his presentation will be available to the public at: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen83/blnk/1944657

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com