Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 5, 2021, 4.15 a.m.
Managers' Transactions
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wiklöf Peter
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210305090228_2
__
Transaction date: 2021-03-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,743 Unit price: 23.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,743 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Ålandsbanken
Mariehamn, FINLAND
Alandsbanken.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: