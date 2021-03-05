NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 mars-20avr-20mai-20juin-20juil-20août-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 575529857711065773077582107758245205825890
Nombre d'actions propres150455149991149194150648149124149142
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique709648471083877104730716193271413567078705
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable694602969583966955536701128469922326929563

