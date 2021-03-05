New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Recognition Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033268/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Voice Recognition Systems Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Voice Recognition Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $391.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
- The Voice Recognition Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$391.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$479 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
- Semi-Autonomous Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR
- In the global Semi-Autonomous segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$225.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$491 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$321.2 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033268/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Voice Recognition Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conventional by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Autonomous by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Autonomous by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Semi-Autonomous
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Semi-Autonomous by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Autonomous by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Luxury Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Luxury Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Economy Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Economy Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Economy Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Mid-Priced
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Mid-Priced Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Mid-Priced Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and
Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems by
Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and
Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems by
End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Luxury
Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous
and Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy
Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and
Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and
Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and
Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and
Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous
and Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy
Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous
and Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy
Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous
and Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy
Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and
Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and
Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and
Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems by
Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition Systems
by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and
Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Voice Recognition Systems by
End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Luxury
Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous
and Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and
Semi-Autonomous Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy
Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and
Mid-Priced Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous
and Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and
Semi-Autonomous Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy
Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and
Mid-Priced Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous
and Semi-Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Voice Recognition
Systems by Level Type - Conventional, Autonomous and
Semi-Autonomous Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Voice
Recognition Systems by Level Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conventional, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy
Vehicles and Mid-Priced Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Voice Recognition
Systems by End-Use - Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and
Mid-Priced Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Voice
Recognition Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Luxury Vehicles, Economy Vehicles and Mid-Priced
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033268/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: