|Series
|RIKB 22 1026
|Settlement Date
|03/10/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,400
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|109.250
|/
|1.460
|Total Number of Bids Received
|2
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,400
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|2
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|2
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|109.250
|/
|1.460
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|109.250
|/
|1.460
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|109.250
|/
|1.460
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|109.250
|/
|1.460
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|109.250
|/
|1.460
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|109.250
|/
|1.460
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|109.250
|/
|1.460
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
