Series RIKB 22 1026
Settlement Date 03/10/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,400
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 109.250/1.460
Total Number of Bids Received 2
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,400
Total Number of Successful Bids 2
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 109.250/1.460
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 109.250/1.460
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 109.250/1.460
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 109.250/1.460
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 109.250/1.460
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 109.250/1.460
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 109.250/1.460
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.00