OTTAWA, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market size was valued at USD 10.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to be worth around US$ 21.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.



SIRS (systemic inflammatory response syndrome) can be described as an extreme defensive retort by the human body to a lethal source of strain to trace and later eliminate the endogenic or exogenic source of the offense such as trauma, infection, acute inflammation, surgery, reperfusion, ischemia, or malignancy. It comprises the advent of short-duration reactants that are straight mediators of the issue's extensive immunological, endocrine, hematological, and autonomic alteration.

The deregulated cytokine storm has the potential to trigger a major inflammatory cascade contributing to reversible or irreversible end-organ dysfunction and even death, even though the aim is protective. Sepsis is one type of systemic inflammatory response syndrome with a suspected cause of infection. Sepsis is considered extreme sepsis with one or more end-organ failures and septic shock with hemodynamic dysfunction despite intravascular volume repletion. Together, they represent a physiological pathway that eventually further deteriorates the equilibrium between pro and anti-inflammatory responses.

Growth Factors:

Increase in frequency of Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, prominence of Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment to remain strong for urinary tract infection treatment are among major factors boosting growth of the global industry. Additionally, technological advancements and integration of latest technologies is fueling growth of the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market worldwide. Moreover, high investment by major players in research and development is having positive impact on the growth of global industry. Further, increased focus on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis are other factors to boost growth of the global market during the forecast time frame.

One of the key factors for assessing post-surgical complications and end-organ dysfunction is systemic inflammatory response syndrome. Syndrome progression is linked to lengthy hospital stays, high incidence of multiple organ dysfunction, and elevated morbidity.

In cardiac surgery, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome is among the popular post-operative complications, leading to organ failure or even death. It is expected that the prevalence of Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome among pediatric patients will increase in the near future.

The University Of Colorado School Of Medicine released an article claiming that 40,356 pediatric patients met inclusion requirements out of 56,210 visits to emergency departments over a 1-year study period. Patients with Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome vital signs accounted for 92.8 per cent of all visits with fever > 38.5 ° C among the sample population included.

Apart from therapies, the development of numerous pipeline drugs is also led by extensive efforts supported by central and private funding. For example, Adrecizmab, which is considered efficient for the treatment of septic shock, was introduced by Adrenomed AG. The medication is also effective in preventing vascular damage and keeping ideal vascular functions intact. Thus, Therapeutics and pipeline drugs, driven by efficiency, are projected to maintain demand in the treatment market for systemic inflammatory response syndrome in the future.

Report Highlights:

Based on product type, autoimmune diseases reported largest revenue in 2020. This is accredited to high incidence of autoimmune disorders.

On the basis of application, hospital & ambulatory surgical centers accounted for the weighty share in the target industry. This is due to availability of latest infrastructure.

GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca are major companies operating in the global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market.



Regional Analysis:

The report covers data for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America dominated the global market with a market share of more than 39%. U.S. represented the highest share in the North American region primarily due to presence of modern healthcare infrastructure, and availability of latest products. Moreover, growing prevalence of SIRS (systemic inflammatory response syndrome) is expected to have positive impact on the industry growth. Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment industry in terms of revenue in 2020. The growth in the European region is attributed to encouraging reimbursement scenario, presence of skilled researchers, and technological innovations. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected time-duration majorly due to high investment by major market players and increasing expenditure on healthcare services. Growth in the research and development activities is a major factor that is projected to have optimistic impact on the growth of the target industry in the Asian countries.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The major companies functioning in the worldwide systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment are GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca ,CytoSorbents Corporation, Cardinal Health, Asahi Kasei, ConvaTec, CHIESI Farmaceutici, Smith & Nephew, and Orion Corporation among others. Huge investment in the technological development of systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment along with business-related collaborations are the crucial business strategies started by the major players operating in the global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Product Type

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Autoimmune Diseases

Meningitis

Pneumonia

Others



By Application

Specialty Clinics

Hospital & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



