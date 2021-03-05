New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Robots Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030461/?utm_source=GNW





- Surgical robots can perform complex procedures with geometrical precision, even in anatomical areas that difficult to reach by human surgeons. This has been resulting in the growing preference of surgeons and patients to utilize robots. Moreover, factors, like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers, have also been driving the demand for these surgical robots.

- High costs of installation, concerns regarding the safety, integration issues, and the need for technologically-skilled personnel are some of the factors that have been challenging the growth of the market studied. However, innovations in the industry are expected to reduce these systems’ costs over the coming years. Thus, the market penetration is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

- Surgical robots have been envisioned to extend the capabilities of human surgeons beyond the limits of conventional laparoscopy. Robotic assistance eliminates many of the impediments with the concurrent enhancements of motion scaling and tremor filtration.

- According to NIOSH, healthcare workers have the most hazardous industrial jobs in the United States, with the highest number of non-fatal occupational injuries and illnesses. It is estimated that about 6,000 surgical robots performed a million operations in the previous years, globally. Reputed organizations, such as MIT and the University of Michigan, among others, have been working on the technology to deliver small and compact robots to the medical sector.

- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of Pentagon has been developing a ’trauma pod,’ a surgery robot for the battlefield. On the other hand, NASA, the US space agency, has been testing its Extreme Environment Mission Operations (NEEMO) telesurgery in a submarine.

- The recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has posed an immense threat to the healthcare systems across the world. When elective surgeries are being suspended, and questions are being raised about how the remaining procedures on the COVID-19 positive patients can be performed safely, it has become crucial to consider the potential role of robotic-assisted surgery within the current pandemic. Recently, several robotic-assisted surgery societies have also issued their recommendations regarding this subject.



Key Market Trends

Cardiovascular Surgery to Hold Significant Market Pie



- Robotic heart surgery offers several advantages, such as keeping the breastbone/sternum intact, making smaller incisions, and minimizing blood loss. The major centers have adopted the da Vinci Surgical System for performing robotic heart surgeries, and have registered excellent results. The types of cardiac surgeries performed by robotic systems are mitral valve, repair or replacement, atrial septum defect closure, tricuspid valve repair, maze procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery bypass.

- Currently, the emerging nanobots are being investigated to unclog arteries. The other advances in cardiovascular surgery include catheter-based robots, robot-based valves, better operative techniques, smaller instruments, improved holographic 3D vision, nanotechnology, and faster and smaller computer circuits that enable a quicker transfer of data.

- The cost of robotic surgery for cardiology has not been significantly higher than the cost of conventional surgery. However, improvements in post-operation for the quality of life make the robotic approach more cost-efficient. Cardiac robotic surgery decreases the duration of stay in the hospital, makes more slots available for patients, and offers the potential for additional revenue.

- The Population Bureau Report examined the recent trends and estimated that the number of Americans aged 65 and older might reach over 98 million by 2060 from 46 million today. According to the American Heart Association, around half of all adults in the United States have cardiovascular disease. Heart disease causes almost one in four deaths in the United States.

- For instance, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for 840,768 deaths (635,260 cardiac) in 2016. In 2019, coronary events were estimated to occur in about 1,055,000 individuals, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events in the United States. Surgery represents the most effective therapy for advanced cardiovascular conditions, thereby fuelling the need for robotic-assisted surgery.



North America Holds Significant Market Share



- North America is one of the prominent regions for the market studied. The United States has been contributing to a majority of the market share in the region, with Canada accounting for a significant volume consumption. Active participation of academia from the North American region has also influenced the growth of the market in the North American region. With collaborations from corporates and academia, many institutions in these countries have been able to record technological advancements.

- There has been significant adoption of robotic surgery in the United States. The annual procedure volume for robotic surgery is higher than 5,00,000 in the United States. Robotic surgery has become the most rapidly adopted medical device over the past two decades to build a brand image and competitive advantage. This is likely to fuel the need for service robots in the region’s medical and healthcare sectors.

- According to the American Association of Medical Colleges, it is expected that there may be a shortage of around 65,000 primary care physicians in the United States by 2025. Doctors and the nursing staff are already experiencing several issues due to heavy patient load. Thus the usage of robotics is expected to witness robust demand.

- The Intuitive Surgical of California has dominated the surgical-robot market since its device, da Vinci, was cleared for use by the American Food and Drug Administration. A family of da Vinci systems and technologies is used by surgeons in all 50 US states and multiple countries across the world.



Competitive Landscape

The surgical robot market has gained a competitive edge in the recent years. The major players with a prominent share in the market focus on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. The companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability. Some of the key developments in the market are:

- June 2020 - Accuray Incorporated launched the CyberKnife S7 System, an innovative device combining speed, advanced precision, and real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments in 15 minutes. The CyberKnife S7 System is the next-generation CyberKnife platform, a robotic, non-invasive radiation therapy device capable of treating cancerous and benign tumors throughout the body and neurologic disorders.

- Oct 2019 - Stryker Corporation announced the acquisition of Mobius Imaging, LLC offering point-of-care imaging technology and its sister company, GYS Tech LLC. The expertise of these acquired companies in advanced imaging and robotics and a robust product pipeline may enable Stryker to increase its presence in Orthopaedics, Spine, and Neurotechnology.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030461/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001