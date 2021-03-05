Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 5 March 2021 at 17:00 EET





The Dutch ACM to improve part of substantiation of the decision on Sanoma’s acquisition of Iddink

The Court of Rotterdam has on 4 March 2021 ruled that the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) is obliged to improve a part of the substantiation of the decision by which the acquisition of Iddink Group by Sanoma Group was approved on 29 August 2019. The decision does not impose any obligations on Sanoma.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

