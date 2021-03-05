Toronto, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serving a dynamic lineup of solution-based content, all centered around the theme of “Feeding the Recovery,” Restaurants Canada’s annual trade show brought together thousands of restaurateurs, chefs, industry professionals, and the largest Canadian and global brand leaders, to provide innovative solutions and insights to help the Canada’s restaurant industry survive and even thrive during challenging times.

From February 28 – March 3, 2021, the RC Show 2021 ONLINE LIVE presented over 150 global experts, 30 unique sessions and 50+ hours of empowering thought leadership, research, trends, and insights to help Canada’s hardest-hit industry recover from the ongoing economic and public health crisis. From labour challenges, designing for delivery and surviving the pandemic, to mental health and tackling racism and discrimination in “the kitchen,” RC Show attendees virtually gathered via a new custom-built platform to listen in on the most pressing issues facing the industry, as well as get first-hand accounts of how restaurant operators have quickly and effectively adapted.

“Restaurants are a cornerstone of our communities and we are proud to be able to support the foodservice industry through education and innovation at this year’s RC Show, but the conversation around Canada’s foodservice sector is far from over,” says Todd Barclay, President and CEO, Restaurants Canada. “We stand ready to work with government and health professionals as part of the solution to reopen safely and aid in Canada’s economic recovery and we have shared creative/innovative solutions to ensure as many restaurants as possible are still left in the picture."

This crisis has had a devastating impact on employment in the industry, with more than 380,000 fewer jobs than there were in February 2020, and eight out of 10 restaurants are either losing money or barely scraping by and could take a year to return to profitability. Proposing both lockdown and recovery support—including an extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy—and a strategic reopening plan that invests in rebuilding consumer confidence across the country post-pandemic, Restaurants Canada is strongly urging all levels of Canadian government to step up with further assistance to help restaurants pull through.

“The response coming out of our conference was loud and clear. There needs to be an evolution from emergency measures to a framework that supports business continuity and favourable economic relaunch conditions for the longer term. We’re doing everything we can to support the industry from within, with the RC Show being proof of our commitment to providing tools and insights to help restaurants survive, but it’s not enough,” continues Barclay. “If we want to build back a stronger, sustainable economy that continues to reflect our country’s incredible diversity, our industry is the best place to start. Because literally and figuratively, restaurants are key to feeding the recovery.”

In order to be able to keep operating, despite revolving restrictions and inconsistent guidelines, Canadian restaurants have invested more than $750 million on staffing, training, sanitizer stations, masks and gloves, air purification systems, and other protective equipment, to keep their staff and customers safe.

This year’s RC Show coincided with Restaurants Canada’s “Picture Life Without Restaurants” Campaign, recognizing restaurants as family and encouraging Canadians to take action to support them by dining in where allowed, ordering takeout or delivery, and purchasing gift cards. For more information, visit www.supportrestaurants.ca.

