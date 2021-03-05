New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-bike Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030473/?utm_source=GNW





Apart from the increasing consumer preference toward recreational and adventure activities, the adoption of e-bike applications in several sectors, like logistics and e-bike rental services, is expected to drive the market studied, during the forecast period.



The market has been segmented by propulsion type and application type. In 2020, by propulsion type, pedal-assisted e-bikes dominated the market and accounted for a significant share of the global market. By application type, city/urban e-bikes dominated the market.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the regional market. The largest consumption of electric bikes was in China, which boosted the sales figure, and thus influencing the growth of the global market for electric bikes.



Some of the major players in the e-bike market are Giant Bicycles, Merida, Trek Bikes, Riese & Muller, and M1 Sporttechnik.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Transportation



- Mobility plays a vital role in the current society that we live in.With the growing concern for preserving and sustaining it for future generations, mainly because of the increasing scarcity of natural resources and environmental concerns, protecting the environment poses a great challenge to both the society and governments, worldwide.

As a result, the rising demand for e-bikes is proving to be an ideal solution to the challenge.

- With the continually growing environmental and health concerns, due to the increasing emission levels, the governments and international organizations worldwide are enacting stringent emission norms to reduce carbon emission levels.

- Additionally, the depletion of fossil fuel levels at an alarming rate has been creating concerns for sustainability for future generations. This factor is posing a huge challenge for governments and society. Thus, e-bikes are proving to be an ideal solution for the challenge.



Europe – the -Fastest Growing Market



The European region accounted for approximately 39 % of the e-bike market. The European region was dominated by Germany, followed by France and Italy.

In Germany, the e-bike is a preferred mode of mobility, as well as for sports and leisure, also as a clean, quiet, and space-saving alternative for city logistics, in the country.

Some of the major factors driving the sales of the e-bike market are innovative characters of the product, fully-integrated batteries, and drives, appealing designs, as well as the use of high-quality materials.



The major players in the region are introducing latest products to capture the growing market. for instance,



- Gazelle, one of the subsidiaries of Pon Bike Group, developed a cargo e-bike Gazell D10 model with joint-partners, namely Aluca and DOCKR (mobility as a services (MaaS) start-up). The new cargo e-bike known as light electrical freight transporter (LEFT), accommodates up to two standard carriage boxes with Euro Pallet dimensions (1,200*800*1,100 millimeter), capable of carrying a volume of one cubic meter and load capacity of 100 kg.



Apart from Germany, countries, like France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, also witnessed a high demand for e-bikes. Some of the major reasons considered for adopting e-bike are the health benefits, environmental benefits, reduction in expenditure, avoidance of traffic congestion, and the increase in demand for e-bikes as sports equipment among youth. In the Netherlands, a quarter of all Europeans were found to be willing to commute by e-bikes.



Competitive Landscape

The e-bike market is extremely fragmented, with the major players holding a low share of the total market share. Some of the major market players are Giant Bicycles, Merida, Trek Bikes, Riese & Muller, and Fritzmeier Systems GmbH & Co. Kg (M1 Sporttechnik).

Giant Bicycles is expected to be the largest player in this market.



The company’s presence is majorly concentrated in China, with Europe and North America being the other important markets. The companies are diversifying their product portfolio through innovations and new launches and is aiming to continue its spot as the market leader.



