"In 2019, the U.S. shower glass door market reached a value of $3,188.3 million and is predicted to generate a revenue of $6,781.9 million by 2030. According to the estimates of the market research company, the market would progress at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020—2030. The major factors propelling the growth of the market are the rapid urbanization in the metropolises and the boom of the real estate and tourism and hospitality industries in the country.

The increasing urbanization in the country is a major factor fueling the growth of the U.S. shower glass door market. As per many reports, the urban population is registering a faster growth rate than the rural one. As per the 2018 Revision of World Urbanization Prospects by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), by 2050, nearly 68% of the global population is predicted to reside in urban areas.

Across the globe, North America is the most heavily urbanized region, with as much as 82% of the population there living in cities and towns. Moreover, the region will witness large-scale urbanization in the future years as well. This will lead to huge investments in various infrastructural development projects such as those including residential, industrial, and commercial facilities. This will subsequently boost the advancement of the U.S. shower glass door market in the coming years.

Another major factor driving the growth of the market is the flourishing tourism and hospitality sector in the country. As per a report produced by the U.S. Travel Association, in the U.S., domestic travel rose by 1.7% in 2019 and reached 2.3 billion individual trips. This is augmenting the construction of new and luxurious resorts and hotels, which is, in turn, pushing up the requirement for shower glass doors in the country.

When product is taken into consideration, the U.S. shower glass door market is classified into framed and frameless products. Between these, the frameless products category is predicted to dominate the market in the coming years. This would be a result of the growing utilization of the heavyweight, frameless shower glass door units, that are costlier than the framed variants. In addition to this, there are numerous designs that one can choose from while selecting the frameless doors.

This is further boosting the popularity of these doors across the country. Globally, the U.S. shower glass door market registered the highest growth in the southern region of the country in the last few years and this trend is predicted to continue in the upcoming years as well. This would be because of the growing demand for the slumped/textured glass, that uses the camouflage of textures or paintings technique for hiding marks and water stains on the doors.

Hence, it is safe to say that the market would demonstrate huge expansion in the forthcoming years, primarily because of the surging urban population, rapid urbanization, and the increasing construction and infrastructural development activities in the country. "

