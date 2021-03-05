HAMPTON, N.J., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLDX) today announced the Company’s participation in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The presentation for the virtual conference was prerecorded and will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Tuesday, March 9th 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for fourteen days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

