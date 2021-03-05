Boston, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mass General Brigham has named Niyum Gandhi Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for the system. Gandhi joins Mass General Brigham from Mount Sinai, an integrated academic health care system based in New York, where he currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Population Health Officer. Gandhi will start in his new role on May 3.

“Niyum’s experiences in health care and his leadership abilities make him the ideal individual to help move our system forward,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO of Mass General Brigham. “His vision, knowledge, and understanding of the national health care market will be integral to our steadfast commitment to building a world class integrated academic health care system with patients at its center.” Klibanski added, “We are actively executing on our strategy and making tremendous progress, and there is exciting and expected change all around us as we boldly transform our system.”

Gandhi brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership, most notably his work to build Mount Sinai Health Partners, a clinically integrated network that aligns clinical and economic priorities, positioning the health system as the leading population health manager in the competitive New York market.

Prior to his tenure at Mount Sinai, Gandhi served as a Partner in the Health and Life Sciences consulting practice of Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm, where he focused on financial planning, value-based health care, and transformation strategies for hospitals, physician groups, and health plans.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with the team at Mass General Brigham and its world-class hospitals, clinical staff, researchers, educators and other health care professionals,” said Gandhi. “Together, we will ensure that our system is positioned to meet the needs of our patients regionally, nationally, and globally through continued and ever improving excellence in quality, equity, and consumer experience.

”Throughout his career, Gandhi has collaborated closely with a variety of health care providers and payers, helping them design and implement value-based clinical models, develop new contracting and integrated product distribution strategies, align physician incentives, and establish the appropriate infrastructure to support value-based health care.

Over the past 18 months, Mass General Brigham has transformed itself into a unified system that is focused on providing patients the best care in the best setting, according to their needs. A key component of this strategy focuses on value-based models that ensure patients will be able to receive the highest quality care for routine medical matters closer to home and at lower costs. At the same time, patients with more complex needs will be able to access world-class care at its flagship academic hospitals, harnessing internationally renowned research and therapeutics. By delivering affordable primary care, specialty care and behavioral health care in the community, with patient-centered programs and services, Mass General Brigham will deliver better outcomes for patients. Gandhi will be central to our continued work and success in these areas.

Gandhi holds an A.B. in economics and finance from Harvard University.

In making today’s announcement, Dr. Klibanski also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Peter Markell.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Peter Markell for all he has done for our organization over the past 21 years, and for remaining in this role for longer than planned to help us through the pandemic. Peter leaves an indelible mark on our system, throughout the region and beyond,” said Klibanski.

As previously announced, Markell’s last day will be March 31. For the month of April, Kevin Schlicke, Vice President, Finance Operations and Real Estate, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer until Gandhi starts on May 3rd.

The search process was aligned with the Mass General Brigham United Against Racism priority and included a diverse search committee and slate of candidates for consideration. Our leadership toward ensuring the most equitable and diverse environment—for our patients and colleagues across the system—is the very foundation for our success as a premier health care provider nationally and internationally.

