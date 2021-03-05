





Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Bruce James as a non-executive director of the Company.

Mr James is the Managing Director of Montrose Asset Management Limited, a Guernsey based company specializing in investment management. He is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a UK qualified solicitor. He is a Chartered Member of the Institute for Securities and Investments and a member of STEP. Bruce also holds the IoD Certificate in Company Direction and is a member of the Institute of Directors.

Mr James holds a range of non-executive directorships on fund management and fund investment companies.

As at the date of this announcement, he holds or held, within the previous five years, the following directorship in other publicly quoted companies:

Current Past Cayzer Continuation PCC Limited

Mr James and persons closely associated with him are not beneficially interested in any Ordinary Shares of no par value shares in the Fund.

Andrew Henton, Chairman of the Company, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr James to the Company. We have no doubt that his extensive experience and sector knowledge within the investment company arena will be of considerable support to the Fund as we continue to focus on providing stable income and capital growth to our shareholders. We look forward to Bruce’s future contribution to the Fund.”

There is no information concerning Mr James which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R (2) to (6) inclusive and the Board consider him to be independent on appointment per the AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

5 March 2021

END

For further information, please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP +44 20 3751 5400

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 203 751 5389

Francois Xavier Baud (London) +44 203 751 5395

www.bgholdingltd.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as an authorised closed-ended investment scheme. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

all investment is subject to risk;

results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT





Attachment