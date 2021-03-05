NEW YORK, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ: VCKAU) (the “ Company ”) announced that, commencing 3rd March 2021 holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. Common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “VCKA” and “VCKAW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “VCKAU.”



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region. The Company is led by Jeffrey Chi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ho, Chief Financial Officer and Director, and Special Advisor Dr. Finian Tan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

