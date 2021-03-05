TORONTO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (formerly Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax Africa")) announces fiscal year 2020 net loss of $206.6 million ($3.31 net loss per diluted share), compared to fiscal year 2019 net loss of $61.2 million ($1.01 net loss per diluted share), reflecting increased net realized losses on investments, transaction expenses and net foreign exchange losses in 2020.
Completion of Strategic Transaction with Helios Holdings Limited:
Highlights for 2020 (with comparisons to 2019 except as otherwise noted) included the following:
Subsequent to December 31, 2020:
There were 72.1 million and 59.5 million weighted average shares outstanding during the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 respectively. At December 31, 2020 there were 53,665,388 subordinate voting shares and 55,452,865 multiple voting shares outstanding.
Consolidated balance sheets, earnings and comprehensive income information follow and form part of this news release. Fourth quarter earnings and comprehensive income information that follow is unaudited.
In presenting the company’s results in this news release, management has included book value per basic share. Book value per basic share is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the company's or an African Investment's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the company, an African Investment, or the African market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".
Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following factors: taxation of the company, its shareholders and subsidiaries; the COVID-19 pandemic; substantial loss of capital; geographic concentration of investments; financial market fluctuations; control or significant influence position risk; minority investments; risks upon dispositions of investments; bridge financings; reliance on key personnel and risks associated with the Investment Advisory Agreement; effect of fees; operating and financial risks of investments; valuation methodologies involve subjective judgments; lawsuits; foreign currency fluctuation; unknown merits and risks of future investments; illiquidity of investments; competitive market for investment opportunities; use of leverage; significant ownership by certain shareholders may adversely affect the market price of the subordinate voting shares; trading price of subordinate voting shares relative to book value per share; emerging markets; volatility of African securities markets; political, economic, social and other factors; natural disaster risks; sovereign debt risk; economic risk; and weather risk. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the company’s annual information form dated March 5, 2021 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the company’s website at www.heliosfairfax.com. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.
Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
as at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(US$ thousands)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|66,052
|44,334
|Restricted cash deposits
|7,525
|7,500
|Term deposits
|12,392
|—
|Short term investments
|—
|104,008
|Loans
|76,175
|41,984
|Bonds
|58,829
|78,820
|Common stocks
|89,510
|232,212
|Derivatives and guarantees
|13,252
|1,541
|Limited partnership investments
|275,299
|—
|Total cash and investments
|599,034
|510,399
|Interest receivable
|8,961
|5,835
|Deferred income taxes
|835
|1,665
|Income tax refundable
|—
|380
|Other assets
|1,946
|2,388
|Total assets
|610,776
|520,667
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|6,982
|297
|Payable to related parties
|3,660
|1,555
|Income taxes payable
|399
|—
|Total liabilities
|11,041
|1,852
|Equity
|Common shareholders' equity
|599,735
|518,815
|610,776
|520,667
|Book value per basic share
|$
|5.50
|$
|8.72
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(US$ thousands except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Fourth quarter
|Year ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income
|Interest
|2,988
|5,765
|18,727
|22,606
|Dividends
|—
|2,381
|15
|2,381
|Net realized losses on investments
|(208,462
|)
|—
|(208,462
|)
|(4,838
|)
|Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|166,377
|(16,920
|)
|30,643
|(73,223
|)
|Net foreign exchange gains (losses)
|24,756
|20,105
|(13,956
|)
|6,832
|(14,341
|)
|11,331
|(173,033
|)
|(46,242
|)
|Expenses
|Investment and advisory fees
|857
|1,524
|4,128
|6,572
|General and administration expenses
|6,970
|1,197
|9,528
|3,677
|Helios Transaction expenses
|2,150
|—
|16,507
|—
|Interest expense
|174
|26
|773
|977
|10,151
|2,747
|30,936
|11,226
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|(24,492
|)
|8,584
|(203,969
|)
|(57,468
|)
|Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|(2,209
|)
|(182
|)
|2,677
|3,731
|Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
|(22,283
|)
|8,766
|(206,646
|)
|(61,199
|)
|Net earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|0.15
|$
|(3.31
|)
|$
|(1.01
|)
|Shares outstanding (weighted average)
|72,098,700
|59,511,481
|62,406,662
|60,688,854
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
