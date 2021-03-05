Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - a leading Vietnamese garment manufacturer, has recently announced its new community face mask supply chains across the EU and US.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This came as a result of the company’s plans to beef up its reach and extend its supply chains across counties in Europe and America to ensure easy access to its washable and reusable premium antibacterial cloth mask.

According to Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of DONY Garment Company, the worldwide expansion of Dony’s supply chains is aimed at creating a better alternative to international buyers seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase various lines products, especially face masks.

“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including reusable cloth face mask and protective clothing (medical coverall disposable, surgical isolation gown),” said Mr. Pham.

Mr. Pham further expresses his company’s readiness to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, the EU and assure the highest quality supplies, affordable cost, and easy transport of products across the world; “At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, the EU, and the Middle East market to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.”

Dony's supply chains cut across the USA, France, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Macao Malaysia, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, Portugal, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain.

The Dony Mask is a certified premium antibacterial cloth mask that is washable and reusable, yet provides 100% protection against virus and bacterial infections. The three-layer mask has secured certifications from CE, FDA and TUV Reach and has passed almost all of the most world's rigid safety standards. It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant and 99.9% antibacterial cloth to offer uncompromisable protection from COVID-19.

“The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable,” Mr. Pham added.

The outer layer of the mask features a strong water-resistant material that prevents droplets from clinging to the mask, hence, limit the possibility of getting infected by a viral infection.

Its middle layer functions as a filter, while the inner layer provides the most anti-bacterial effects. It is safe, reliable, and highly comfortable to wear all through the day and with a unisex, one-size-fits-all, and breathable design and a variety of color options. “We also know how important it is that a face mask be comfortable,” Pham said. “So, we have designed our masks to be able to be worn for the whole day comfortably in any setting imaginable,” said Mr. Pham Quang Anh.

Some of the unique features of Dony Mask include:

Meet all the rigorous requirements for global export and use.

Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.

Sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99,9% even after 60 washes (no other masks reach this pinnacle yet).

Equipped with three layers for maximum protection (Antimicrobial Finished).

Take out packaging and wear without washing (Dony Mask sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies - E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and viruses).

Super skin-friendly and tailored to even those with sensitive skin.

Comfortable for prolonged use as it is odor-free, adjustable, breathable.

No suffocation issues will be encountered, thus ideal for sports players.

Filter dust particles and Fungi-proofing.

Come in different colors that are currently in fashion.

Resist dust, odor, and UV (The UV-resistance level of our face masks is 99.95%, which is equal to that of premium sunscreen lotions).

Eco-friendly and Save over 85% vs. disposable mask.

The Dony Garment Company provides distribution for business-to-business (B2B) purposes and even exclusive partnerships, and recently got a new Exclusive Distributor in Canada among other countries in the US and EU.

They also offer corporate logo or label customization to suit any business need. “We try to cover every base when it comes to ensuring each of our business partners has complete trust in our company, our product, and our ability to deliver an amazing product at bulk prices,” Pham said.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.



About Dony Garment Company

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation, is one of the largest manufacturers in Vietnam for making workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing.

In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of quality compliant PPE and exportation around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

To know more about Dony Mask and the company's supply chain policies, visit Dony Garment Company's official website at https://garment.dony.vn/profile-dony/. Or visit their YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA .

Media contact:

Dony Garment Company Henry Pham ~ +84985310123





