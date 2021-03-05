Here are the 7 biggest real estate projects undertaken by Sky Marketing in Pakistan.

The top 7 projects of Sky Marketing are going to broaden your horizon about this company. It is the pioneer of top-notch sales and marketing in the field of real estate. This esteemed property marketing company was founded by Mr. Usman Alam. He has brought amazing success to Sky Marketing.

Mr. Alam has always been fond of trust-building and transparency with full dedication. The Sky has been dealing in the real estate industry for 15 years. The vision projects beyond offering quality services in the property business and property marketing.

Sky Marketing firmly believes in upholding the best quality of real estate marketing services to clients with a 100% success rate. This standard has been strictly followed by the company since its inception and ensured by Mr. Usman Alam.

Sky Marketing believes in the team effort, sincerity, dedication, and hard work. These principles are the basis of any kind of success in any field. It comprises highly professional team members that are dedicated to their field of work.

Sky Marketing has undertaken several real estate projects to enhance its popularity by conducting property marketing on the ground and all social media.

Following are the top 7 projects of Sky Marketing:

Blue World City Islamabad Capital Smart City Islamabad Park View City Islamabad Lahore Smart City University Town Islamabad Blue Town Sapphire Lahore Rudn Enclave Rawalpindi

Let's discuss these projects in detail as follows:

1. Blue World City Islamabad

Blue World City Islamabad is Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) approved flagship joint property project developing by Blue Group of Companies (BGC) and Imperium Group of Companies (IGC). The society spans over 5,000 Kanal prime land-area.

This project is also known as the Pak-China friendship project due to its specific characteristics. Specifically, its location close to the CPEC route, Chinese-inspired architecture, and just a few minutes' drive away from New International Islamabad Airport.

Blue World City is located on the main Chakri Road near Chakri Interchange, having direct access from M-2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. The society offers residential and commercial plots. The residential plot sizes are 05 Marla, 08 Marla, 10 Marla, 1 Kanal, and 2 Kanal. The sizes of farmhouse plots are 4 Kanal and 8 Kanal. The plot sizes of commercial plots are 5 Marla and 8 Marla.

The Blue City is also divided into several Blocks such as General Block, Overseas Block, Orbital Apartments, Blue Hills Country Farms, Awami Complex, Economic Zone, and Awami Residential Complex.

Following are the features of Blue World City:

Jamia Mosque, a replica of Blue Mosque, Turkey

The largest themed water park

International standard Infrastructure

Society's Power Plant

Police station to maintain law and order

Well-developed roads

Specifically, designated mass transportation system

Paved Walkways

All the basic utility available 24/7, such as water, gas, and electricity

Underground supply of utilities

Foolproof security system

Boundary wall and gated community

hospitals and pharmacies the best in the region

Highly qualified doctors and nursing staff

The best educational institutions

Highly-trained and professional teachers

Skilled maintenance and management workforce

Most affordable housing options

Well-planned drainage and waste disposal system

Modern and capacious business hubs

Planned sewerage management & waste disposal system

Beautiful and lush green parks and green areas

A diverse variety of residential and commercial plots

2. Capital Smart City Islamabad

Capital Smart City Islamabad (CSCI) is RDA approved exclusive joint housing project by Future Holdings Developments (FDH) and Habib Rafiq(Pvt). Ltd. (HRL). The society spans over a prime land area of 55,000 Kanal 80,000 Kanal. The master plan of CSCI is developed by Surbana Jurong (SJ). It is located close to M2 Islamabad-Lahore Motorway.

The society is divided into several beautifully managed districts such as Gate Precinct, Panda District, Aviation District, Crystal Lake, Financial Square, Healthcare District, Education District, Lake View Terrace, The Terraces, Capital Hills, Overseas District, Executive Block, Hills View Heights, Cultural Heritage District and Sports District.

The Capital Smart City is divided into several sizes of residential plots such as 5 Marla, 7 Marla, 10 Marla, 12 Marla, 1 Kanal, and 2 Kanal. The plot sizes of farmhouses are 4 Marla and 8 Marla. The commercial plot sizes are 4 Marla, 6 Marla and 8 Marla.

The society offers several luxurious features as follows:

Infrastructure developed on world-class standards.

The network of roads is well-planned and carpeted.

There will be a mechanism for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for the residents to commute from one place to another.

Electric bikes will also be installed to provide a safe and eco-friendly way of transportation.

Paved Walkways and jogging tracks.

Capital Smart City is a smart city that has no match in Pakistan.

This is a completely gated community. CSCI has installed a state-of-the-art security system with CCTV cameras and security guards to provide foolproof security to the residents.

Gated housing community along with Boundary walls.

To keep the society from any drainage clogging, a sophisticated drainage system is also installed.

Planned sewerage management & waste disposal system.

Commercial areas such as markets and malls.

A premium-level cricket stadium is going to be built. This will be developed on the guidelines prescribed by the ICC. A cricket academy is also part of the plan where students will be taught tricks and techniques to play and learn like world-class cricket players.

Lush green recreational parks.

A Beautiful Jamia mosque.

5 Star, 4 Star, and 2 Star international-level Hotels will beautify the blocks of society.

Arenas.

18-Hole Golf Course being developed on global standards to be part of an exclusive club.

Golf Academy.

Free internet/Wi-Fi zones.

3. Park View City Islamabad

Park View City Islamabad is a CDA approved 7000 Kanal housing project developing by Vision Group in the Zone-IV of Islamabad. It is located at a prime location near Islamabad and has access from Kurri Road and Banigala. The Vision Group is owned by Mr. Aleem Khan, a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Vision Group is a respected and renowned property agency that has previously completed many famous projects such as Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation, PARK View Icon located at I.I.Chundrigar road-Karachi, Park View City Islamabad, PARK View Corporate Center at Mall road-Lahore, Park View Signature Apartments at Gulberg-Lahore, The National School and Park view villas at Multan road-Lahore.

The master plan of this esteemed society is designed in such an immaculate manner that it is divided into several Blocks and plots that are available on easy installment plans and prices. The Blocks are A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, and J.

The sizes of the residential plots are 5 Marla, 8 Marla, 10 Marla, 1 Kanal, and 2 Kana. The commercial plot sizes are 6 and 8 Marla. For more information about the society, please visit Property News.

The society also provides features as follows:

Imax Cinemas

Commercial Walk

Zoo and Parks

Club & Community Center

Hospitals

Schools

Mosque

Gated Community

24/7 Electricity, Gas and Water

Load Shedding Free Zone

Underground Supply of Electricity

24/7 Surveillance

Modern Infrastructure

Well-planned Housing Plan

4. Lahore Smart City

Lahore Smart City (LSC) is a joint real estate venture by HRL and FDH. It has also acquired its NOC approved from Lahore Development Authority (LDA). The society is located close to the National Highway, Kala Shah Kaku Railway Station, and Lahore Bypass. It spans over an area of 20,000 Kanal.

LSC was launched by the developers after the successful launch of CSCI in Islamabad. The investors showed a warm welcome interest in LSC because they knew that their investments would bring huge returns.

Lahore Smart City is offering residential plots with sizes 5 Marla, 10 Marla, and 1 Kanal. The sizes of farmhouses are 4 Kanal and 8 Kanal. Villas are available at the plot size of 5 Marla and 8 Marla. Luxurious apartments are available at Studio, 1 Bed, 2 Bed, and 3 Bed.

Lahore Smart City is also offering amazing and luxurious features as follows:

International level infrastructure development.

Local as well foreign engineers were consulted to plan the society.

The wide network of roads is well-planned and carpeted. Main boulevards, lanes, and streets are part of society.

Pedestrian Walkways and jogging tracks will also be developed for the residents. It also gives a beautiful look to the look of society.

Smart City has no match in Pakistan, and that is why it is providing international standards and efficient basic utilities such as electricity, gas, and water in a smart, automated manner.

This is a gated community.

The rates of residential, commercial, and farmhouse plots are affordable in such an expensive-looking society. This opportunity should now be availed because, with time, the prices will shoot up.

Educational institutions are going to be the best in Pakistan to provide skilled knowledge and education to the residents.

Well-planned sewerage management & waste disposal system is being installed with the best expertise.

Modern business areas, market places, and shopping centers/Malls. Mega Mall will also be expectedly the part of the Master Plan.

Lush Green Parks and play areas will be the soul of this society.

5. University Town Islamabad

University Town Islamabad is considered to be the oldest private housing societies in Islamabad that were launched in 1992, and later the development was formally started in 2005. The society is Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) approved and located right next to the M-2 Islamabad-Lahore Motorway.

The society is developing by the University Town Pvt. Ltd. It was the project of Mr. Abdul Aziz Khan. He was a professor by profession, but his craving for providing an exclusive housing society compelled him to go for it. Its location lies next to the Islamabad Capital Territory I-17, H-17, and G-13.

Society is divided into several Blocks such as sector-A, Sector-B, Sector-C, Sector-D, Sector-E, and Sector-F. It also offers several sizes of plots, such as 5 Marla, 10 Marla, and 1 Kanal.

Following are some of the salient features:

High-quality infrastructure development with high-tech facilities.

72' main boulevard, Wide and carpeted roads, streets, lanes, and signboards. Each road is 35' wide.

Pathways and green belts have also been developed to beautify society and provide convenience to pedestrians too.

The management has made sure that the provision of basic utilities is provided 24/7, even before the auction of plots. Such as electricity, gas, and water.

University Town is a completely gated community to make sure the safety of the residents. A place where peace and security go hand in hand.

It also provides medical facilities such as of the hospital and pharmacies to treat any level of a medical emergency. Highly trained doctors and para-medic staff will also be employed in this regard.

The best affordable prices of residential and commercial plots, while keeping in view the level of offered luxury.

All the necessary education facilities like high standard schools and colleges

University Town has installed state of the art, well-planned sewerage management & waste disposal system.

Modern commercial hubs, markets, and shops.

Parks and playgrounds for children.

Beautiful Jamia Mosque

Play and sports areas.

Security systems with security guards and CCTV cameras.

6. Blue Town Sapphire

Blue Town Sapphire Lahore is among the Top 7 Projects of Skymarketing. The project is a proud presentation by the Blue Group of companies in Lahore. It is located at a prime location at N-5 national Highway and Manga Raiwind Road Lahore.

The 600 Kanal society is offering several sizes of residential plots such as 3 Marla, 5 Marla, 8 Marla, 10 Marla, and 1 Kanal. the commercial plot sizes are 3 Marla, 5 Marla, and 8 Marla. Blue Town Sapphire is divided into Sector A, Sector B, and Sector C.

Following are the features of the society:

Jamia Mosque

Road and Lane Infrastructure

Recreational spaces and parks

Quality educational institutions

Safe & Secure Society

Medical Facilities

24/7 Basic Utilities

7. Rudn Enclave Rawalpindi

Rudn Enclave Rawalpindi is an exclusive housing project spanning over 10,000 Kanal developing by Rmrsco Pvt. Ltd. the society is located at the Adiala Road next to the Bahria Town Phase-8, M-2 Motorway, National Highway, Chakri & Thalian Interchange, CPEC new industrial, commercial zone, and newly proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road.

The NOC of Rudn Enclave is under process with the RDA, and it is developing in consultation with the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK). RMRSCO is a company of highly professional engineers, managers trained with technical knowledge.

Rudn is divided into several Blocks, such as Block A, Block B, Block C, Block D, Block E, Block F, and Block G. Several plot sizes are offered, such as 5 Marla, 7 Marla, 10 Marla, and 1 Kanal. Commercial plots are offered with 4 Marla, 8 Marla, and 1 Kanal. Blocks are categorized in three ways as General Blocks, Executive Block, and Farmhouses. If you want to know more about the society, please visit Tajarat Properties.

Rudn Enclave Features:

Scenic main entrance.

Gated Community with Boundary Wall

Efficient Street lights

A beautiful Jamia Mosque

Recreational areas like public parks and also Green Belts

24/7 state-of-the-art security systems as well as CCTV Cameras

Underground 24/7 Provision of Electricity, Water, and Gas

Clean Drinking Water is also to be provided

Play Land for Kids as well as Lush Green Parks

Sewerage system with wide underground sewerage pipelines

Garbage disposal and management system

Sports areas for the healthy activities of the residents

Distinct Commercial Areas to fulfill the economic needs of the residents

Medical & Educational Centers, like pharmacies and schools, are also part of the plan.

Conclusion:

Top 7 Projects of Skymarketing would have expanded your perspective and knowledge about the world-class projects by Sky Marketing. The company is all about satisfaction to the customers for the past 15 years.

The property projects that are marketed and partnered with are of extremely high quality. The CEO, Mr. Usman Alam, has always kept the working standards as high as possible with dedication and hard work, and due to this, trust has been built between Sky Marketing and satisfied customers.

About Sky Marketing

Sky Marketing is the pioneer of sales & marketing in the real estate sector of Pakistan founded by Usman Alam. Sky Marketing has an outstanding reputation for mastering the concept of being a transparent and trustworthy institution. Sky Marketing has been dealing in the real estate industry successfully for 15 years and is counted as one of the most reputable real estate marketing companies in Pakistan.

