VANCOUVER, Washington, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix™ (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Harish Seethamraju, M.D., Medical Director for the Mount Sinai Lung Transplantation Program, will host an investment community webcast on Monday, March 8, 2021.



Management will discuss the data from the recently completed Phase 3 trial for severe-to-critically ill COVID-19 patients, the regulatory path forward with several countries, as well as updates on other clinical and corporate priorities.

Management will provide approximately 90 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Dial-In: None.

Questions:

Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to CYDY_Team@cytodyn.com

During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a “listen only” webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. Please note the below website will not be operational until approximately 60 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, which can be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/44014/indexl.html

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until April 8, 2021.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Michael Mulholland

Office: 360.980.8524, ext. 102

mmulholland@cytodyn.com