Company announcement no. 13-2021

6 March 2021





With reference to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby disclosed that North Media A/S has crossed below the 10%-threshold regarding North Media A/S’ possession of treasury shares.

North Media A/S’ possession of treasury shares has crossed below the 10%-threshold due to the company’s ongoing sale of treasury shares made in connection with employees exercising the first tranche in the company's share option programme.

As a consequence of the sales of treasury shares, North Media A/S is today in possession of 9.68 % of the voting rights and share capital of the company.



Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Officer & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

