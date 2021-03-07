Dallas, TX , March 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR, a Dallas-based digital growth consultancy, will bring something unique to women across the globe for International Women's Day and Women's History Month in 2021.



"As part of our tribute to women, we have made it free to distribute press releases through our distribution platform and partner with our brand partners," says KISS PR's founder and CEO, Qamar Zaman.

KISS PR Brand Story is a unique platform, developed by Qamar, that allows brands to optimize and distribute their stories to hundreds of newswires for potential pickup, including Globe Newswire Yahoo News, Google News, the Associated Press and over 1000+ news websites.

A press release is a form of public relations that can be harnessed by companies, agencies, and organizations of all sizes. As opposed to advertising, a press release shows the readers why something is important and valuable by telling them a story. Press releases are a powerful tool in the marketing toolkit, because increased exposure via news outlet pickup helps to build brand authority and expertise, and audience trust.

In order to qualify for KISS PR’s International Women’s Day Gift, you must meet the following simple qualification criteria:



You must be a woman-owned business located anywhere in the world. Our team will verify this. The content must be newsworthy and all content is subject to editorial approval.

Submission Guidelines for FREE Press Releases:



Write a story 400-700 words in length highlighting an aspect or aspects of your woman-owned company’s story, achievements, or future directions. Please include a boilerplate. Submit your story to prsales@kisspr.com or contact us via website live chat.

For stories submitted after March 7, free distribution will continue throughout the month of March.





About KissPR Brand Story Digital Growth Company

By building a scientific marketing plan that attracts authentic traffic and quality conversion, KISS PR’s Dallas-based team of digital marketing experts are here to help your business blossom. Specializing in brand identity building SEO, website design, social media marketing, blog content, and press release distribution services, KISS PR offers services through every step of the marketing process.

Media Contact

az@kisspr.com









This news has been published for the above source. Kiss PR Brand Story PressWire [ID=17233]

