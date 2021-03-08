LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a growing & saturated market, it can be hard to find the best real estate marketing companies that can help you grow your brand, get more leads, and simply help you close more deals.

That is why we have selected The 10 Best Real Estate Marketing Companies of 2021.

We would like to thank the team at Authority Sharks for their research and findings in formulating this article.

Digitize Real Estate (@DigitizeRealEstate)

Our first selection is Digitize Real Estate, a.k.a ‘DGR’. DGR is a real estate marketing company that teaches agents how to grow their business online. They teach agents and brokers how to generate their leads, follow up, nurture and convert. DGR also guides agents step-by-step on building a brand that will make them the ‘Go-To Celebrity Agent’ in their target market. Their company believes in teaching agents how to fish instead of fishing for them. “If the marketing company you pay thousands of dollars to every month ceased to exist the next day or decided to charge you double, you would be at the mercy of them. This makes you dependent, not independent,” says DGR’s CEO. Their track record speaks for itself as their students have followed their system to close 3-7 more deals every month on average.

DGR also teaches agents how to build systems and hire remote teams in-house to scale independently. If you are looking to save thousands of dollars every month and become the go-to agent in your area, book a call here.

Bold Leads (@BoldLeads)

Our second selection is BoldLeads, a real estate marketing leader primarily focused on exclusive lead generation. The Bold lead process is simple; you sign up, get onboarded with their team, and now you are ready to receive exclusive leads within your area, all sent to your custom CRM dashboard. Unlike our first selection, BoldLeads focuses on a ‘done for you’ marketing approach. BoldLeads is a relatively new entrant in real estate marketing, founded by a mother-daughter duo in 2014 and headquartered in Chandler, AZ. The company has snowballed, doubling in size in the past two years. The Propertybase company uses software that allows agents to automate their marketing efforts. BoldLeads focuses on buyer and seller leads. They do the follow-ups on behalf of the agent. If you are looking to outsource your lead generation with a full ‘done for you’ approach. Click here.

The Conversion Academy (@theconversionacademy)

At selection three, we have Tieba Bropleh, Gunnar Kolrud, and Ali Kamel, the founders and owners of The Conversion Academy (TCA). These consultants help Real Estate entrepreneurs and teams implement systems and processes that separate them from the pack. By harnessing the power of publications such as Forbes, ABC, NBC, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and many more, they can instantly build their client’s authority and improve their positioning. Before working with the TCA team, most Real Estate entrepreneurs have relatively poor positioning for their service and are not viewed as the authority in their market. After working with the TCA team, Realtor Estate entrepreneurs are positioned to see 2-10x profitability in their marketing spend over a 6-12 month period from the time of publication. The Conversion Academy prides itself on being one of the few companies in their space that offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

Generate Agent Leads - (@generateagentleads)

At Selection four, we have Generateagentleads.com, a real estate technology and marketing company known to be one of the fastest-growing real estate technology startups in 2020. Through their proprietary CRM, they help real estate agents, teams and brokers generate and convert leads at scale in a complete “done for you'' setting. Their software enables agents and brokers to qualify leads and build relationships from A to Z. Their goal: a centralized platform to generate new business at scale with the agent in charge of how much they spend on marketing. Their team recently launched a digital agent accelerator program to accompany agents, groups, and brokers to perfect their sales process in conjunction with the generateagentleads.com CRM. The program includes done-for-you lead generation with real estate coaching from experts within the industry, consulting on lead conversion while scaling up with a real estate team, and being extremely capital efficient.

STEEZY Digital - (@JeffreyBrogger)

At selection five, we have Jeffrey Brogger as the founder and CEO of STEEZY.Digital - a real estate digital marketing agency that is known for generating and following-up with leads automatically. Jeffrey has shared the stage as an international speaker with industry leaders, including Neil Patel, Damond John, Ryan Deiss, and more. Jeffrey takes the guess-work out of scaling a real estate or mortgage brokerage by handling all paid advertising so that high-quality buyer and seller leads are generated automatically every day. Meanwhile, automated recruiting funnels help attract top-tier talent to the brokerage. Jeffrey offers free online training, including a 12x return-on-ad-spend case study for a top 1% real estate broker client. Click here to register for this free training today. Feel free to call him at (619) 663-4357.

Appointment Hunters - (@JaydeGorling)

At selection six, we have Jayde Gorling as CEO and one of the Co-founders of From Cold to Sold™, a performance-based appointment generation system for Real Estate Agents. Jayde & her team specialize in setting highly qualified, high intent buyer and seller appointments or live transfers with real estate agents using their proprietary systems & data to attract & qualify prospects while nurturing them to give their realtor clients a brand and authority boost. From Cold To Sold™ has helped realtors close as many as 3 deals in their first 30 days of working with her team and has helped teams close over 60 deals in a single month. By working with the From Cold to Sold™ system, you can expect to only pay for qualified appointments & live transfers without having to sign long-term contracts or monthly retainers. This system is exactly what you need if you’re looking to quickly boost your pipeline with prospects that are actively looking to buy or sell their home and start expanding sales beyond your sphere.

Revamped Real Estate - (@RevampedRealestate)

Brett Ratkowksi, Karan Sanghavi, and Aaron Martinez are the co-founders of our seventh selection, Revamped Real Estate - an agency that helps Real Estate Agents and Brokers set themselves apart from their competition with the power of YouTube, using their 2 Step Blue Ocean Strategy. While they work with agents and brokers of varying experience and annual volume, they currently work with big names in the real estate space like Joshua Smith, Chantel Ray, and a few others. While most agents and brokers are still relying on Facebook, Zillow leads, and even just referrals... Brett, Karan, and Aaron are breaking the mold and paving the path for those who are ready to stand out, and start dominating their market, while setting new standards for what’s “normal” in terms of effective marketing, income, and work/life balance, as an active real estate agent or broker going into 2021. Book a call here.

Borr Digital - (@BorrDigital)

At selection eight, we have a mother and son duo - Oliver and Julie Borr of Borr Digital - one of North America’s fastest-growing Real Estate marketing agencies. Borr Digital is young and hungry, with aspirations of becoming the most indispensable marketing agency/platform in Real Estate. They deliver the authenticity you’d appreciate from a boutique, family-run company, with the ROI you’d expect from the industry’s most respected agencies. They deliver “clients,” not “leads.” They hate the term “lead generation.” Their rigorously followed 8-step machine provides more revenue and time for growth-oriented Realtors by scaling their business through qualified appointments.

CJO Marketing - Christian John Orsos (@cjchristiano)

At selection nine, we have Christian John Orsos, the founder of CJO Marketing, a local marketing agency specializing in helping small businesses rapidly establish a full-fledged online presence. He and his team are committed to creating web and social media strategies for companies who want to go digital. The agency’s services include web design, logo design, and social media marketing. After working and delivering results in various verticals, Christian is dedicating 2021 to help real estate agents scale their businesses and close more deals. With his Real Estate Closings system, he guarantees 25 live transfers or appointments with potential pre-qualified home buyers in 90 days by implementing social media lead generation and a combination of automated and human follow up to prequalify potential buyers. If you’re a realtor looking to break the average barrier and dominate your area, Christian John Orsos is the guy.

Mesh Road Marketing (@sunilkhatr.ii)

At selection ten, we have Sunil Khatri as the founder of Meshroad Marketing and Saabu - an All-In-One Marketing Platform with DIY and Done for your delivery models. He has helped 500+ Businesses in 4+ Continents generate millions of dollars in sales. His company has ranked as the Top PPC Management Company in Canada for 2019 & 2020. Sunil enjoys working with brand-new businesses and helping them thrive in online sales. Sunil helps new businesses generate new clients in hours through his page “Get New Clients.” During the pandemic, he also founded a close Network of Business Experts on the west coast to help other business owners grow their businesses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1dc9bcd-d099-4742-9758-6bafeb135492