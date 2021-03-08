NEW YORK, March 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Investor’s Allocator Intel is pleased to announce the launch of Women in Investment Management, an annual, allocator-driven platform that lists the most prominent women in asset management. This initiative offers a mark of distinction, with the 50 featured professionals nominated by their peers in recognition for gender advancement, driving the industry through diversity of thought, and serving as role models to other investment management professionals, regardless of gender.



When asked about her role in this new platform, Roz Hewsenian, Chief Investment Officer of the Helmsley Charitable Trust and Chair of Allocator Intel’s Women in Investment Management Group, stated, “I am so pleased to serve as the Chair for this initiative for women to champion women so we all reach the apex of our careers.”

Katarina Storfer, Institutional Investor’s Global Director of Investor Relations, offered a glimpse at the overall initiative and its significance. “We want to recognize the women around the globe who are truly empowering other women in the asset management industry, through inspirational leadership and direction to not only their colleagues and industry peers, but to the next generation of aspiring investment professionals. This event offers a platform to celebrate these women, whose titles include CEO, CIO, and VP, inviting them to tell their stories, and to serve as a beacon for others in the industry.”

Gregory Yates, Institutional Investor’s Chief Marketing Officer, added to Ms. Storfer’s assessment: “The global community of women in the asset management space have a wealth of both professional and life experience to share with their peers. We expect that this annual event, replete with storytelling and knowledge sharing, will serve as more than a point of reference by establishing new paradigms for leadership, and positively impacting the collective industry thought process. We look forward to seeing the incredible insights offered this year, next year, and for years to come.”

The nominee list and the series are available via Allocator Intel’s community, Institutional Investor’s peer-to-peer gathering space for global asset owners to network, gain actionable insights, and access proprietary content and research.

