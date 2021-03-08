VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. David Bray, former Corporate Officer/General Manager of Shell Oil Products US to the advisory board of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”).



Mr. Bray’s company, Bray Retail Consulting, LLC will also join PowerTap in a consulting role under an exclusive one-year assignment. The focus is to provide critical product development and services related to PowerTap’s proprietary modular 1,250 kg hydrogen production and dispensing unit. Consistent with a previous announcement, this will be operationalized through the Andretti Group’s (“Andretti”) significant network of retail locations and market leadership. Mr. Bray’s support will further strengthen PowerTap’s initiative to accelerate deployment of its unique patented technology and compelling retail model.

A seasoned Shell executive with 30+ years, Mr. Bray served as the General Manager of several groups at Shell, including Strategy/Business Development, Fuels and Marketing, and Americas Aviation. Mr. Bray’s career with Shell was heavily focused on downstream customer facing businesses, which provides a tremendous advantage for PowerTap. Additionally, given his senior roles, Mr. Bray served on teams that focused on the future of energy for the US as well as California’s Alternative Fuels/Hydrogen Highway.

“I am excited to join PowerTap’s advisory board and assist the company in pursuing its initiatives to bring their intellectual property to the market. These are exciting times as we seek to exceed customers’ expectations regarding performance while reducing our impact to the planet. Regarding hydrogen, we are at the starting line in terms of the growth opportunity for its use as a transportation fuel. I believe that hydrogen will play a critical role in meeting the energy needs of the Americas going forward,” said Mr. Bray.

“We are thrilled to appoint David Bray to PowerTap’s advisory board. He has a thorough and complete understanding of this industry and has a proven track record of delivery. We are excited to have him join our Advisory Board and as an exclusive consultant as we look to commercialize our PowerTap onsite hydrogen generation with the Andretti Group across the USA,” said Mr. Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.

About PowerTap

PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property. Offering a modular product design focused on lower production cost and ratable availability to meet the consumers’ needs. PowerTap’s technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

PowerTap Contact

Raghu Kilambi

raghu@hydrogenfueling.co

PR Contact Vito Palmeri AMW PR

c: 347.471.4488 | o: 212.542.3146

vito@amwpr.com

ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Joel Dumaresq” Joel

Dumaresq CEO

+1 (604) 687-2038

info@cleanpower.capital

Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Clean Power. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations

favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward- looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward- looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.