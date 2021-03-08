The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|434,992
|248.00
|107,878,090
|1 March 2021
|16,985
|268.27
|4,556,518
|2 March 2021
|16,545
|272.94
|4,515,855
|3 March 2021
|15,985
|276.74
|4,423,690
|4 March 2021
|15,430
|275.25
|4,247,083
|5 March 2021
|15,755
|277.90
|4,378,337
|Accumulated under the programme
|515,692
|252.09
|129,999,573
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 515,692 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.71% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Formats available: