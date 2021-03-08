PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Ben Vertannes as Head of Global Marketing

LONDON, March 8, 2021 – Ascension Healthcare plc (“Ascension” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for haemophilia and osteoarthritis is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Vertannes as Head of Global Marketing.

Ben is a highly experienced marketing professional with over 15 years of international marketing and account management experience from several global pharmaceutical companies. Most recently Ben was Nutritionals Category Lead for brands such as Berocca®, Redoxon® and Sanatogen® at Bayer AG and previously held various senior marketing roles for Novartis, Wella and Pfizer. Ben will report directly to Mark Turrell, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Ascension.

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Ascension said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to our Consumer Healthcare team at Ascension. His international experience in brand and category management of OTC products and innovation, particularly in driving top line growth and ROI marketing spend effectiveness, will further support the realisation of our growth objectives, across the existing Flexiseq product portfolio, international markets, as well as commercialising our exciting new product development pipeline.”

Mark Turrell, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Ascension added: “Ben is an outstanding addition to our team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Flexiseq business and widening portfolio. He will be responsible for developing and implementing the consumer healthcare marketing strategy, managing the marketing team and translating the Company’s business objectives into revenue-driving marketing programmes. He will play a pivotal role in product range expansion, new product development and in Ascension’s geographical reach in category representation.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ben Vertannes, Head of Global Marketing of Ascension said: “I am delighted to have joined Ascension at this exciting point in the development of the company. I look forward to leveraging my experience in healthcare marketing to reach even more of our target consumers with our fantastic range of truly unique products under the Flexiseq brand to drive our future growth ambitions.”

About Ascension Healthcare plc

Ascension Healthcare plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for the treatment of haemophilia and osteoarthritis.

The Company has several products in clinical development for the treatment of Haemophilia A and also a range of internationally marketed products for osteoarthritis and well-being.