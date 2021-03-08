Oslo, 8 March 2021: As part of its Share Based Remuneration (“SBR”) program approved by the Yara International ASA Board of Directors, Yara purchased 57,055 own shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market on 5 March 2021 at an average price of NOK 419.7853 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in the SBR program.

The SBR program is described in the document Remuneration of executives in Yara 2020 which was presented to the Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting 7 May 2020. The SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, after which executives may keep or sell the shares at their discretion.



All transactions were carried out on the Oslo Stock Exchange. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”), and as a result Yara International ASA is required to disclose the following information:

Name of the PDMR: Svein Tore Holsether Position of the PDMR: President and CEO Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 2,318 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Tove Andersen Position of the PDMR: EVP Europe Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 1,126 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Pål Hestad Position of the PDMR: EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 965 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Terje Knutsen Position of the PDMR: EVP Farming Solutions Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 1,054 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Fernanda Lopes Larsen Position of the PDMR: EVP Africa & Asia Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 965 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Pablo Barrera Lopez Position of the PDMR: EVP Communications & Procurement Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 1,061 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Chrystel Monthean Position of the PDMR: EVP Americas Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 1,102 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Kristine Ryssdal Position of the PDMR: EVP HR & General Counsel Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 963 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Lars Røsæg Position of the PDMR: Chief Financial Officer Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 1,093 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Jorge Noval Position of the PDMR: President Industrial Solutions Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 1,237 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange





Name of the PDMR: Magnus Ankarstrand Position of the PDMR: Head of Clean Ammonia Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514 Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program Aggregate volume: 619 Aggregate price: 419.7853 Detailed volume and price: See appendix Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021 Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange

An overview of Yara PDMR shareholdings is available on Yara’s web pages:

https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/share-and-debt-information/shareholders/





Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Cellular (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19.

Attachment