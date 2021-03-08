-- Fourth Quarter Total volume of e-scooter sales up 41.6% year over year
-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 672.0 million, up 25.3% year over year
-- Fourth Quarter Net income of RMB 58.2 million, compared with RMB 60.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year
-- Full Year Total volume of e-scooter sales up 42.8% year over year
-- Full Year Revenues of RMB 2,444.3 million, up 17.7% year over year
-- Full Year Net income of RMB 168.7 million, compared with net income of RMB 190.1 million in 2019
BEIJING, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights
Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “Our international markets sales volume increased by 197% year over year. We are very pleased to see the strong sales growth in the international markets despite the rebound of COVID-19. In China, we continued to expand retail sales network and opened 350 stores during the fourth quarter. In 2021, we plan to launch new products in domestic and international markets and provide more offerings to our customers. We will also accelerate the retail network expansion and penetrate further into the lower-tier cities in China. We are very excited about the growth prospective of our business and look forward to the continued growth.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB 672.0 million, an increase of 25.3% year over year, due to higher sales volume of 41.6%, partially offset by decreased revenues per e-scooter of 11.5%. The following table shows the revenues breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:
|Revenues
(in RMB million)
|2020
Q4
|2019
Q4
|% change
YoY
|E-scooter sales from China market
|461.7
|406.0
|+13.7%
|E-scooter sales from international markets
|115.6
|43.0
|+168.8%
|E-scooter sales, sub-total
|577.3
|449.0
|+28.6%
|Accessories, spare parts and services
|94.7
|87.1
|+8.7%
|Total
|672.0
|536.1
|+25.3%
|Revenues per e-scooter
(in RMB)
|2020
Q4
|2019
Q4
|% change
YoY
|E-scooter sales from China market2
|3,355
|3,983
|-15.8%
|E-scooter sales from international markets2
|8,979
|9,924
|-9.5%
|E-scooter sales
|3,837
|4,226
|-9.2%
|Accessories, spare parts and services3
|629
|820
|-23.3%
|Revenues per e-scooter
|4,466
|5,046
|-11.5%
Cost of revenues was RMB 502.9 million, an increase of 27.0% year over year, mainly due to higher e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,343, down 10.3% from RMB 3,726 in the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to change in product mix and lower raw materials cost.
Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with 26.1% in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to higher sales volume rebate to distributors and unfavorable change in product mix, partially offset by cost savings.
Operating expenses were RMB 119.9 million, an increase of 27.3% from the same period of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 17.8%, compared with 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 109.7 million, increased by 26.8% year over year, and represented 16.3% of revenues, compared with 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Government grants were RMB 13.2 million, decreased by RMB 0.2 million from the same period of 2019.
Share-based compensation was RMB 10.4 million, an increase of RMB 2.6 million from the same period of 2019.
Income tax expense was RMB 13.6 million, an increase of RMB 13.1 million from the same period of 2019.
Net income was RMB 58.2 million, compared with RMB 60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net income margin was 8.7%, compared with 11.3% in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 68.6 million, compared with RMB 68.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted net income margin4 was 10.2%, compared with 12.8% in the same period of 2019.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 0.76 (US$ 0.12) and RMB 0.73 (US$ 0.11), respectively.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB 2,444.3 million, an increase of 17.7%, mainly driven by increases in e-scooter sales volume of 42.8%. China represented 86.7% of revenues from e-scooter sales, and overseas markets represented 13.3%. The following table shows the revenues breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:
|Revenues
(in RMB million)
|2020
Full Year
|2019
Full Year
|% change
YoY
|E-scooter sales from China market
|1,857.3
|1,520.3
|+22.2%
|E-scooter sales from international markets
|286.0
|267.0
|+7.1%
|E-scooter sales, sub-total
|2,143.3
|1,787.3
|+19.9%
|Accessories, spare parts and services
|301.0
|289.0
|+4.2%
|Total
|2,444.3
|2,076.3
|+17.7%
|Revenues per e-scooter
(in RMB)
|2020
Full Year
|2019
Full Year
|% change
YoY
|E-scooter sales from China market2
|3,246
|3,874
|-16.2%
|E-scooter sales from international markets2
|9,694
|9,250
|+4.8%
|E-scooter sales
|3,562
|4,242
|-16.0%
|Accessories, spare parts and services3
|500
|686
|-27.1%
|Revenues per e-scooter
|4,062
|4,928
|-17.6%
Cost of revenues were RMB 1,885.2 million, an increase of 18.6%, mainly driven by higher e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,133, down 17.0% from RMB 3,773 in 2019.
Gross margin was 22.9%, decreased from 23.4% in 2019, mainly driven by change in product mix.
Operating expenses were RMB 411.0 million, an increase of 24.7% from RMB 329.7 million in 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.8%, compared with 15.9% in 2019.
Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 372.0 million, an increase of 19.9%, and represented 15.2% of revenues, compared with 14.9% in 2019.
Government grants were RMB 22.4 million, decreased by 7.4 million compared with the year of 2019.
Share-based compensation was RMB 39.6 million, an increase of RMB 20.0 million from RMB 19.6 million in 2019.
Income tax expense was RMB 21.1 million, an increase of RMB 12.9 million from the RMB 8.2 million in 2019.
Net income was RMB 168.7 million, a decrease of RMB 21.4 million from a net income of RMB 190.1 million in 2019. The net income margin was 6.9%, compared with 9.2% in 2019.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 208.3 million, compared with an adjusted net income of RMB 209.7 million in 2019. The adjusted net income margin4 was 8.5% in 2020, compared with an adjusted net income margin of 10.1% in 2019.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 2.24 (US$ 0.34) and RMB 2.14 (US$ 0.33) respectively.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 1,103.1 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 168.5 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 180.0 million.
Business Outlook
NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2021 to be in the range of RMB 420 million to RMB 478 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 80% to 105%. NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2021 to be in the range of 0.9 million to 1.1 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of 50% to 83%.
The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how COVID-19 develops.
About NIU
As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.
Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of the revenues.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 6.5250 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2020, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU's strategies; NIU's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU's ability to maintain and enhance its "NIU" brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2020
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|279,945,942
|227,004,137
|34,789,906
|Term deposits
|174,404,554
|130,498,000
|19,999,693
|Restricted cash
|221,656,071
|168,469,077
|25,819,016
|Short-term investments
|310,439,321
|745,608,877
|114,269,560
|Accounts receivable, net
|115,228,700
|101,320,063
|15,527,979
|Inventories
|178,633,299
|142,166,179
|21,787,920
|Prepayments and other current assets
|30,982,131
|32,832,088
|5,031,738
|Total current assets
|1,311,290,018
|1,547,898,421
|237,225,812
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|150,891,344
|199,045,061
|30,504,990
|Intangible assets, net
|7,779,749
|5,607,101
|859,326
|Land use right, net
|34,355,936
|48,835,120
|7,484,310
|Deferred income tax assets
|-
|14,593,376
|2,236,533
|Other non-current assets
|6,522,561
|30,830,304
|4,724,951
|Total non-current assets
|199,549,590
|298,910,962
|45,810,110
|Total assets
|1,510,839,608
|1,846,809,383
|283,035,922
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Short-term bank borrowings
|217,394,132
|180,000,000
|27,586,207
|Accounts payable
|258,988,264
|395,826,435
|60,663,055
|Income taxes payable
|3,013,805
|14,555,094
|2,230,666
|Advance from customers
|7,478,309
|40,062,189
|6,139,799
|Deferred revenue-current
|31,105,700
|21,155,634
|3,242,243
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|175,533,397
|171,657,604
|26,307,679
|Total current liabilities
|693,513,607
|823,256,956
|126,169,649
|Deferred revenue-non-current
|2,171,033
|4,176,458
|640,070
|Deferred income tax liability
|1,265,780
|1,109,479
|170,035
|Other non-current liabilities
|22,358,968
|24,892,246
|3,814,905
|Total non-current liabilities
|25,795,781
|30,178,183
|4,625,010
|Total liabilities
|719,309,388
|853,435,139
|130,794,659
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Class A ordinary shares
|84,494
|87,300
|13,379
|Class B ordinary shares
|11,977
|11,202
|1,717
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,738,102,741
|1,801,940,071
|276,159,398
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,368,224
|)
|(43,016,027
|)
|(6,592,495
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(934,300,768
|)
|(765,648,302
|)
|(117,340,736
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|791,530,220
|993,374,244
|152,241,263
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|1,510,839,608
|1,846,809,383
|283,035,922
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|536,106,506
|671,989,578
|102,986,909
|2,076,289,101
|2,444,328,764
|374,609,772
|Cost of revenues(a)
|(395,945,845
|)
|(502,944,163
|)
|(77,079,565
|)
|(1,589,738,548
|)
|(1,885,180,256
|)
|(288,916,514
|)
|Gross profit
|140,160,661
|169,045,415
|25,907,344
|486,550,553
|559,148,508
|85,693,258
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing expenses(a)
|(48,879,563
|)
|(60,147,102
|)
|(9,217,947
|)
|(182,872,514
|)
|(200,761,383
|)
|(30,768,028
|)
|Research and development expenses(a)
|(19,089,544
|)
|(29,723,694
|)
|(4,555,355
|)
|(67,187,348
|)
|(105,335,357
|)
|(16,143,350
|)
|General and administrative expenses(a)
|(26,265,063
|)
|(30,078,909
|)
|(4,609,794
|)
|(79,615,561
|)
|(104,858,814
|)
|(16,070,316
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(94,234,170
|)
|(119,949,705
|)
|(18,383,096
|)
|(329,675,423
|)
|(410,955,554
|)
|(62,981,694
|)
|Government grants
|13,462,650
|13,239,121
|2,028,984
|29,833,770
|22,441,492
|3,439,309
|Operating income
|59,389,141
|62,334,831
|9,553,232
|186,708,900
|170,634,446
|26,150,873
|Interest expense
|(3,211,489
|)
|(1,770,944
|)
|(271,409
|)
|(11,396,998
|)
|(7,380,833
|)
|(1,131,162
|)
|Interest income
|2,247,835
|1,714,191
|262,711
|16,898,785
|8,787,309
|1,346,714
|Investment income
|2,706,871
|9,488,916
|1,454,240
|6,088,425
|17,697,800
|2,712,307
|Income before income taxes
|61,132,358
|71,766,994
|10,998,774
|198,299,112
|189,738,722
|29,078,732
|Income tax expense
|(426,039
|)
|(13,571,895
|)
|(2,079,984
|)
|(8,214,341
|)
|(21,086,256
|)
|(3,231,610
|)
|Net income
|60,706,319
|58,195,099
|8,918,790
|190,084,771
|168,652,466
|25,847,122
|Other comprehensive income
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(7,896,898
|)
|(15,473,522
|)
|(2,371,421
|)
|8,882,775
|(30,137,470
|)
|(4,618,769
|)
|Unrealized gain on available for sale securities, net
|633,923
|(2,709,593
|)
|(415,263
|)
|1,535,923
|(510,333
|)
|(78,212
|)
|Comprehensive income
|53,443,344
|40,011,984
|6,132,106
|200,503,469
|138,004,663
|21,150,141
|Net income per ordinary share
|—Basic
|0.41
|0.38
|0.06
|1.28
|1.12
|0.17
|—Diluted
|0.39
|0.36
|0.06
|1.24
|1.07
|0.16
|Net income per ADS
|—Basic
|0.81
|0.76
|0.12
|2.55
|2.24
|0.34
|—Diluted
|0.79
|0.73
|0.11
|2.48
|2.14
|0.33
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share
|—Basic
|149,454,573
|152,144,872
|152,144,872
|149,025,166
|150,897,412
|150,897,412
|—Diluted
|153,752,287
|159,878,440
|159,878,440
|153,248,188
|157,835,868
|157,835,868
|Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net income per ADS
|—Basic
|74,727,287
|76,072,436
|76,072,436
|74,512,583
|75,448,706
|75,448,706
|—Diluted
|76,876,144
|79,939,220
|79,939,220
|76,624,094
|78,917,934
|78,917,934
|Note:
|(a) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|77,390
|163,783
|25,101
|292,011
|643,683
|98,649
|Selling and marketing expenses
|1,615,396
|2,671,595
|409,440
|4,657,311
|9,945,473
|1,524,210
|Research and development expenses
|1,949,271
|2,849,169
|436,654
|4,207,109
|10,917,637
|1,673,201
|General and administrative expenses
|4,142,493
|4,704,964
|721,067
|10,466,345
|18,102,122
|2,774,272
|Total share-based compensation expense
|7,784,550
|10,389,511
|1,592,262
|19,622,776
|39,608,915
|6,070,332
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income
|60,706,319
|58,195,099
|8,918,790
|190,084,771
|168,652,466
|25,847,122
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expense
|7,784,550
|10,389,511
|1,592,262
|19,622,776
|39,608,915
|6,070,332
|Adjusted net income
|68,490,869
|68,584,610
|10,511,052
|209,707,547
|208,261,381
|31,917,454
_______________________
1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expense.
2 Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period
3 Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period
4 Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues.
NIU Technologies
Chaoyang District, CHINA