CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen has decided to pursue new professional challenges outside Goodvalley. He joined Goodvalley as CFO and member of the Executive Board in 2016 and was appointed CEO in 2019. Hans Henrik Pedersen has been instrumental in establishing Goodvalley’s current strategy, leading the launch of the Group’s premium food brand, developing the organisation and securing a strong capital structure.



Vice CEO Kristian Brokop, who has worked at Goodvalley since 2006 and been a member of the Executive Board since 2017, has been appointed interim CEO. He will work together with Hans Henrik Pedersen to ensure a smooth transition period.

“We want to take the opportunity to thank Hans Henrik for his dedication and contribution to making Goodvalley a stronger and more resilient business that has most recently been able to report solid results amid historically challenging market conditions. We wish Hans Henrik all the best in his future endeavours, and we are pleased that Kristian will take up the position as interim CEO with a view to continue on the course that we have set out for Goodvalley together as a carbon neutral and vertically integrated pork producer with clear ambitions of further strengthening our food brand and continuing the strong growth in our branded product sales,” says Anders Obel, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Anders Obel, Chairman





Further information

Group Communications, Jacob Blegvad

+ 45 29 69 14 80

investor@goodvalley.com

Goodvalley at a glance

Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.





