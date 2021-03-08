Bank Norwegian AS rated BBB (stable outlook) by Standard & Poor`s, has mandated SpareBank 1 Markets and Swedbank to arrange an investor presentation on 9 March 2021 at 10.00 CET, where one or more senior preferred bond issues in NOK and/or SEK with tenors up to 4 year may follow. Bond issues with call options will be considered.

In conjunction with the potential bond issues, the company will consider buybacks of BANKN22 (ISIN: NO0010848583) maturing 29 September 2021 and BANKN23 (ISIN: NO0010848591) maturing 29 March 2022.



The potential issuance and buyback are part of Bank Norwegian's general funding and will cover MREL requirements. The contemplated issuance is subject to market conditions.



Contact persons:

CFO Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act