Prima Solutions , a global insurtech group for insurance and reinsurance professionals, has been ranked by Financial Times as #21 in France and #192 in Europe for the Technology sector in the FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2021 list, with an average annual growth rate of 40.8% between 2016 and 2019.

The award honors the top 1000 fastest-growing companies in Europe that have performed exceptionally well in terms of achieving the highest compound annual growth rate and creating jobs. Prima Solutions ranks 863th overall in this multi-sector survey conducted by a collaboration between Financial Times and Statista.

Hugues Delannoy, President of Prima Solutions, comments, “We are very proud to be recognized on this list for the second consecutive year. This high-growth enables us to innovate on the functionalities and services of our unique 100% cloud-based solution suite, which is completely dedicated to the insurance sector. This year has proven the resilience of both insurers and Prima Solutions. This success shows once again that the adoption of completely cloud-based insurance solutions is a powerful business lever on which we constantly record new successes.”