Luxembourg, 8th March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 1st MARCH 2021 TO 5th MARCH 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
01/03/2021-----
02/03/2021957665Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
03/03/2021-----
04/03/20211 00077 000Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
05/03/20211007700Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total1 195-8 365--

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment