

Luxembourg, 8th March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 1st MARCH 2021 TO 5th MARCH 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 01/03/2021 - - - - - 02/03/2021 95 7 665 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 03/03/2021 - - - - - 04/03/2021 1 000 7 7 000 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 05/03/2021 100 7 700 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 1 195 - 8 365 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



