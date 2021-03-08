Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bisphenol S Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, Application, End Use, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bisphenol S Market has grown tremendously in the past five years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period. Bisphenol S is an organic compound which is being used due to a rise in the demand for the better alternative for Bisphenol A. Bisphenol S has been scientifically proven to be less harmful than Bisphenol A. BPS is gaining momentum & replacing BPA in thermal paper manufacturing and epoxy production across the globe. The key advantages of Bisphenol S are that it is less acidic as compared to Bisphenol A. Even though the awareness about this product is increasing, the product supply is surplus in comparison to the demand generated. Also, the companies are currently operating at lower rates due to uncertainty in the demand potential owing to the current pandemic situation.



The demand for Bisphenol S has recently grown at an exponential pace in the European market as various health hazards possessed by Bisphenol are escalating and environment regulators in Europe are gradually imposing bans on consumption of Bisphenol A. BPA is on the EU's candidate list for its reprotoxic and endocrine-disrupting properties and was subject to an EU ban in 2016, effective from 2020.



In North America, Bisphenol S has been listed as an indirect food additive to be used as a monomer in the production of polyether sulfone resins. Solvay manufactures Bisphenol S for thermal paper manufacturers and is also using it as an intermediate in sulphone polymers to cater to the growing demand for thermoplastics from automobile, aerospace, and electronics sectors. The US FDA has already amended its regulations to no longer provide for the use of BPA-based polycarbonate resins in baby bottles and sippy cups as well as BPA-based epoxy resins as coatings in packaging for infant formula which is in turn driving the demand for BPS.



The Asia-Pacific BPS market is expected to grow at a strong growth rate during the forecast period as the region has become a manufacturing hub for polymers, plastics and electronics. According to World Bank's report, despite the slowdown of global economy and COVID-19 pandemic, the region is expected to witness comparatively better growth in economy. Government initiatives such as 'Make in India', bringing Japanese manufacturing back in the country or Vietnam's growing industrialization is creating future growth path for BPS manufacturers in Asia Pacific region.



In this report, the Global Bisphenol S Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Market, by End-Use: Thermal Papers, Fine Chemicals, Epoxy Resins, Phenolic Resins, PBT, Polyurethane and Other End-user Industries

Market, by Application: Heat Sensitive Developers, Intermediates, Polymer Modifier, Flame Retardants, Water Soluble Resins, Thermosetting Resins and Other Applications

Market, by Distribution Channel: Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product & Application Overview



2. Global Bisphenol S Market Outlook, 2015-2030



3. Global Bisphenol S Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume



4. North America Bisphenol S Market Outlook, 2015-2030



5. North America Bisphenol S Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume



6. Asia Pacific Bisphenol S Market Outlook, 2015-2030



7. Asia Pacific Bisphenol S Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume



8. Europe Bisphenol S Market Outlook, 2015-2030



9. Europe Bisphenol S Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume



10. MEA Bisphenol S Market Outlook, 2015-2030



11. MEA Bisphenol S Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume



12. South America Bisphenol S Market Outlook, 2015-2030



13. South America Bisphenol S Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

14. Cost Structure



15. Pricing



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Market Dynamics



18. Market Trends & developments



19. Strategic Recommendations



