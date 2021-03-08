Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recyclable Plastics Market Growth, Trends & Analysis, By Type, By Source, By Recycling processes, By End-Use Industry And Segment Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increased concern about plastic pollution, enhancement of the recycling process, and increased demand for plastics are propelling the recyclable plastics market growth.
The Global Recyclable Plastics Market is forecast to reach USD 65.06 Billion by 2027. The awareness about the adverse impact of plastic pollution on environmental stability is on the rise. The rise in awareness about its harmful effect has been the result of experiencing real-life complications associated with plastic pollution and government initiatives in support of the same. Such increased awareness about plastic pollution has acted as a significant driver for the growth of the market. Additionally, a surge in research activities to enhance recycling technologies and the increase in social enterprises dealing with the issue of plastic pollution like UrbanR Recycle+ positively impact the growth of the sector.
There has been a rise in demand for plastic in various regions, China being one of the leading nations. However, in these regions, the need for plastics is comparatively higher than the plastic raw materials required to accommodate the demand from these countries. Such disparity between increased demand and a low supply of plastic raw materials bolsters the growth of the sector. The progress of this sector is reflected in the fact that till 2015, only 0.5 Billion tons, which is only 6% of the total plastic produced, was recycled. However, within only three years, i.e., by 2018, 1.3 Billion tons of plastic were recycled.
Regionally, Asia Pacific can be seen leading the market. In this region, continuous development in the manufacturing sector, the increased availability of labor, and the shortage of plastic raw materials have contributed to its market dominance.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Recyclable plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Recyclable plastics Market By Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Recyclable plastics Market By Source Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Recyclable plastics Market By Recycling processes Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Recyclable plastics Market By End-Use Industry Insights & Trends
Chapter 9. Recyclable plastics Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3eoiol
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: