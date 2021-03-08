Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stones market is expected to grow from $8.06 billion in 2020 to $8.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

Stones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global stone mining and quarrying market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the stones market include Vulcan Materials Company; Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc; Cemex SAB de CV; Carmeuse Lime & Stone Inc and Adelaide Brighton Ltd.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The stones market consists of sales of stone by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine and quarry dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stone and crushed and broken stone. It also comprises stone beneficiating activities such as crushing, grinding, washing, screening, pulverizing, and sizing. The stones market is segmented into dimension stones and crushed stones.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global stones market, accounting for 58% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global stones market. South America was the smallest region in the global stones market.



Precision Surface Excavation Machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. Precision surface excavation machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies. Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size thus eliminating the need of a primary crusher.

This is particularly important in mines in environmentally sensitive areas where noise and dirt pollution needs to be minimized due to environmental regulation and pressure.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Stones Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Stones Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Stones Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Stones Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Stones Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Stones



9. Stones Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Stones Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Stones Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Stones Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Stones Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Stones Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Stones Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Dimension Stones

Crushed Stones

11.2. Global Stones Market, Segmentation By Organisation Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

12. Stones Market Segments

12.1. Global Dimension Stones Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.2. Global Crushed Stones Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -



13. Stones Market Metrics

13.1. Stones Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Stones Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Vulcan Materials Company

Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc

Cemex SAB de CV

Carmeuse Lime & Stone Inc

Adelaide Brighton Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xo7uoa

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900