The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
|Name
|Stock exchange code
|Maturity
|DGTB 01/06/21 21 / II
|98-18189
|1 June 2021
|DGTB 01/09/21 21 / III
|98-18262
|1 September 2021
|DGTB 01/12/21 21 / IV
|98-18346
|1 December 2021
|DGTB 01/03/22 22 / I
|98-18429
|1 March 2022
The sale will settle on 12 March 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.
Danmarks Nationalbank
København Ø, DENMARK