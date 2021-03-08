Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market in 2020 was driven by a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.
The gift card industry in Spain has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Historically, the gift card market in Spain has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016-2020. The gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 9.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 3378.6 million in 2021.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, the medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Spain remains strong. The gift card industry in Spain is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 3089.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 4456.3 million by 2025.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Spain. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.
Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:
Key Retailers Covered Include:
