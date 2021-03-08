Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in 2020 was driven by a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.



The gift card industry in Spain has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.



Historically, the gift card market in Spain has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016-2020. The gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 9.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 3378.6 million in 2021.



Despite near-term challenges in 2021, the medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Spain remains strong. The gift card industry in Spain is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 3089.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 4456.3 million by 2025.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Spain. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card (e-gift card), and market share by retail sectors.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in three categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail - festivals & special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards -consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to gift card dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Spain.

Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Key Retailers Covered Include:

El Corte Ingles SA

Carrefour SA

Eroski Grupo

Auchan Group SA

Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

