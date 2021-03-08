Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School and Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global school and employee bus services market is expected to grow from $24.88 billion in 2020 to $29.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $39.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.
The school and employee bus services market consists of sales of school and employee bus services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide buses and other motor vehicles to transport pupils to and from school or employees to and from work. The school and employee bus services market is segmented into students bus services and employee bus services.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global school and employee bus services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global school and employee bus services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global school and employee bus services market.
The school and employee bus service market is increasing with the increase in enhanced safety features in buses. The industry has begun using in-wheel alcohol detection system against drunk driving. This technology consists of sensors which are placed into the steering wheel and helps to detect the driver's skin oil and locks the bus before going on road in case of alcohol detection. This helps to prevent unsafe and careless driving. These advance technologies equipped in buses are drastically increasing the school and employee bus service market.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider school and employee bus services market, and compares it with other markets.
Scope of the report:
Markets Covered: By Type: Students Bus Services; Employee Bus Services
Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees
Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, school and employee bus services indicators comparison.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/195phx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: