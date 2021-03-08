HONG KONG, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergeVest, a Hong Kong-headquartered, growth-oriented private equity investment group with holdings that include EV Cargo, a leading global logistics-technology company and the largest private logistics company in the UK, has announced the appointment of a senior ESG executive, Dr. Virginia Alzina.



Dr. Alzina has joined EmergeVest as a Managing Director and Head of Sustainability, and will also serve as the Chief Sustainability Officer of EV Cargo. She has over 25 years of professional experience in ESG matters on a global basis, having served as the Group Head of Sustainability for Yoma Strategic Holdings and the CEO of the United Nations Environment Program, among other senior roles. She holds a Ph.D. from George Washington University, M.Sc. from Johns Hopkins University and M.A. / B.A. from Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca.

Heath Zarin, Founder, Chair & CEO of EmergeVest and EV Cargo, said: “We are delighted to welcome Virginia to EmergeVest and EV Cargo in an exciting and newly created role to build on our commitment to sustainability. Virginia brings a wealth of experience, capability, and leadership to our businesses at an absolutely critical time. We are committed to being a responsible global stakeholder and Virginia’s appointment is an important milestone in our journey.”

Virginia Alzina, Managing Director of EmergeVest and Chief Sustainability Officer of EV Cargo, said: “I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders across EmergeVest and EV Cargo. This is an exciting opportunity to drive sustainable impact through the implementation of comprehensive ESG strategies. Together, we will make sustainability part of our value proposition.”

With more than $500 million in assets under management, EmergeVest’s current portfolio includes businesses that generate more than $1 billion of revenue annually, employing 10,000 colleagues across the globe. EmergeVest focuses on growth investments at the intersection of logistics, technology, and financial services.

About EmergeVest:

Formed in 2013, EmergeVest is a global investment firm that seeks to build great businesses, provide innovative capital solutions, and generate sustainable value for all stakeholders. With $500 million in assets under management and working in partnership with excellent management teams, EmergeVest invests across the capital structure at the intersection of supply chain, technology, and financial services. EmergeVest provides ambitious management teams and founders with access to global institutional capital and expertise through a personal relationship with its team. EmergeVest is passionate about responsible investment in the secure and sustainable movement of goods, data, and funds across the globe.

Acting as founders and hands-on operators, EmergeVest created EV Cargo in 2018, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable, and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth. Now a global leader, EV Cargo is driving the transformation of logistics into a technology industry, underpinned by its values of growth, innovation, and sustainability.

