Paris, March 08, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 1 to 5, 2021 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/03/2021 FR0000121485 271 538.0889 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2021 FR0000121485 2 138 551.5096 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2021 FR0000121485 250 552.2144 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2021 FR0000121485 130 552.3585 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2021 FR0000121485 9 972 547.4242 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2021 FR0000121485 4 264 547.6128 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2021 FR0000121485 2 455 547.4650 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/03/2021 FR0000121485 8 000 541.2714 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/03/2021 FR0000121485 4 000 541.2956 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/03/2021 FR0000121485 3 000 541.3039 TQEX TOTAL 34480 545.0127

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5708f638fffbfa4c/original/Kering-statement-of-own-share-dealings-from-March-1st-to-5-2021.pdf

