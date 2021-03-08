Pune, India, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global portable generators market is poised to observe lucrative gains during the forecast period. With extreme weather conditions becoming more commonplace, the deployment of portable generators has become a common practice. The high frequency of power outages across urban and suburban regions has been creating the need for a more reliable and consistent power supply, especially when individuals are working from home.

However, the use of portable generators is not limited to providing power backup. These systems are increasingly gaining adoption across multiple applications such as construction operations, camping and tailgating, at barbeques, and other social events including parades, fairs, and exhibitions.

The following top nine trends have been functioning as catalysts for the global portable generators market forecast:

8-15 kVA portable generators to see higher use in Asia Pacific

The surge in the construction industry across the developing and underdeveloped regions in Asia has been resulting in a high deployment rate of 8-15 kVA portable generators. This is due to the continuous progression of construction activities that have been deploying portable generators, which function as a crucial power source for onsite construction machinery and equipment.

Expanding demand for diesel portable generators in Asia

Diesel portable generators have been receiving considerable approval from the commercial sector in Asia Pacific of late, owing to the easy availability of the fuel. The simplicity of designs of mobile generators ensures a user-friendly experience through convenient and hassle-free operation.

The Asia Pacific portable generators market share is expected to soar due to the rising product penetration across a plethora of applications. These generators also have a high lifespan, further boosting their deployment.

Amplified power demand across Thailand

The tourism sector of Thailand has been a major driver of the APAC portable generators industry forecast. With the volume of tourists spiraling upward continuously even in the wake of the pandemic, the need to satiate power demand is unavoidable.

Numerous supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls in the region have been deploying mobile generators to provide standby power at economical costs.

Growing frequency of natural calamities across Japan

The Japanese industry is one of the most lucrative segments in the APAC portable generators market. This is because the region has been displaying a high adoption rate on account of the rising frequency and intensity of natural calamities such as tsunamis and earthquakes in several provinces.

The geographical location of the country is such that severe tremors occur across the region on a regular basis. The restoration of power is therefore indispensable for a stable power infrastructure.

Winter storms and COVID-induced delays in the U.S.

The recent winter storms across the North American region have been delaying shipments of generators, adding to the manufacturing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These storms have been affecting shipments from Michigan to Texas in the U.S.

Automatic standby generators are being utilized for several purposes ranging from medical applications or the need to work from home amid the pandemic. The higher requirement for power backup in the recent times has been eliciting more demand for portable generators, which have been acting as suitable substitutes for standby generators amidst the unfavorable weather conditions.

Three-phase generator to gain popularity in America

The three-phase generator segment of the North America portable generator industry is projected to witness an uptick in terms of demand. They supply power efficiently and feature low external circuitry as well as a compact size.

As several industry players have been introducing products which are not only light weight and cost-sensitive but also technologically advanced, the product adoption will see a rising curve through 2026.

Spain to represent substantial portion of European share

On account of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, Spain has been grappling with the need to support a surging number of patients. As the healthcare sector strives to cater to the augmented power requirements for operating life support systems and other medical equipment, the demand for portable generators across the region is set to expand.

R&D activities across German generators industry

As numerous market players across the Germany portable generators market have been investing resources in R&D activities, the country might represent one of the leading regions over the next few years. The government has been supporting product development through funding and favorable policies. This factor might push the deployment of technologically advanced portable generators across the Europe market .

Rising adoption across residential sector in Europe

The residential sector is likely to make significant contributions toward the overall Europe portable generators industry forecast in the forthcoming years. The need for uninterrupted electricity supply across homes due to the work from home (WFH) trend to avoid COVID-19 infection has been instigating the expansion.

Additionally, the facilitation of continuous operation of certain home appliances such as refrigerators and heaters will also promote adoption across the region. As consumers become more aware about power backup solutions, the residential use of these generators is expected to rise gradually.

