The report is intended for professionals in the medical, medical devices, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, materials, chemical, biological, biotechnological, and diagnostics fields.It will enable readers to understand the paradigms of personalized medicine’s new business model.



A discussion of the debate between the marketing of a drug with or without its companion diagnostic kit is included. Therefore, this report is valuable for both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices industries.



Additional professionals who may benefit from reading this report include analysts, sales and marketing representatives, R&D personnel, business development personnel, and corporate strategy developers. Investment firms will gain invaluable information concerning risks and opportunities encountered in the field.



Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level and are projected in 2019 dollar values.Inflation is not computed into the projection figures.



Trends are assessed based on projected sales for existing products, for new product introductions, expanded markets for existing products, and other factors affecting the market.

Included in this report are forecasts by product, product category and by company. The study is arranged to offer an overview of existing nanomaterials in personalized medicine; it is accompanied by nanoproduct, company, and mechanism of action, with forecasts broken down.



Figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies. All market share data presented is on a global basis unless specifically noted.



The report provides valuable insights and guidance for strategic marketing planning, understanding market drivers and limiters, and discerning sales growth opportunities.



Summary:

Theranostics, the fusion of the words therapy and diagnostics, is the foundation of personalized medicine, which is a model for highly customized healthcare. Nanotechnology, which is the discipline that studies objects at the nanoscale (10-9m) level, provides an invaluable toolbox of knowledge for the study and preparation of materials for theranostics applications.



Nanomaterials include biological molecules such as proteins and antibodies, and organic and inorganic synthetic materials such as liposomes, quantum dots, gold nanoparticles, nanocrystals, and fullerenes.It is expected that protein drugs and antibodies will dominate the market of theranostics through 2025.



Nanomedicines are now characterized as nanoscale instruments (e.g., 1-1000 nm size) for disease diagnosis, prevention and treatment, with the potential to enable early disease detection and prevention, direct a bioactive molecule to its desired location of action, and/or monitor its release to ensure optimum concentration over a desired time frame at the therapeutic target. Nanomedicines may

be used in this sense in the field of ’precision medicine,’ consisting of a very sensitive diagnosis and focused treatment of diseases. Nanomedicines are also reported as nanodrugs, nanocarriers, Nano constructs, nanoparticles, nanomaterials, or nanotherapeutics.



Personalized medicine can be defined as a healthcare strategy aimed at developing personalized therapies for each patient/group of patients, considering genetic, phenotypic and environmental factors that could affect the therapy’s outcome (efficacy and safety). There has also been an exponential increase in the use of nanomedicines in this area, as it is an opportunity to treat each person or group of individuals with common characteristics (cohorts) by considering the requirements identified in their genome.

