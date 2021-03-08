VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp. (“Riley Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RLYG, OTCQB: RLYGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard DeLong, P.Geo of Reno, Nevada to the Board of Directors.



Mr. DeLong has over 40 years of experience in the metals mining industry. His primary area of expertise is in the understanding and implementation of state and federal regulatory and statutory requirements for the development of mineral resources in the United States and Canada. Mr. DeLong is President and Principal Scientist of Reno, Nevada based EM Strategies, Inc. where he specializes in the assessment of properties to determine permit acquisition strategies and critical paths forward.

“Over the past 15 years, I have garnered a tremendous amount of respect working with Mr. DeLong (“Rich”) on gold projects in both Nevada and Idaho. Rich brings a breadth of experience throughout the mining lifecycle including geological, permitting, project development and production. Additionally, and in a time of increasing importance placed on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) business mandates, Rich’s Nevada specific knowledge will benefit our path forward. I am extremely pleased to be working with Rich again and welcome him to Riley Gold’s team”, stated Mr. Todd Hilditch, CEO of Riley Gold.

Mr. DeLong is a Commissioner appointed by the Governor for the Nevada Commission on Mineral Resources (currently Chairman) and has extensive regulatory compliance experience with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA), the Clean Water Act (CWA), the Clean Air Act (CAA), and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), as well as various state regulatory programs. Mr. DeLong is also an expert in interpreting and implementing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for precious metal and development projects in the Western U.S.

Mr. DeLong holds two Master of Science Degrees from the University of Idaho, one in Geology in 1986 and the other in Resource Management in 1984, which he obtained while a Fellow at the Institute for Resource Management. He also received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Geology from California State University at Chico in 1980. Mr. DeLong is a Professional Geologist in California and Idaho, as well as a Qualified Professional Member in environmental and permitting with the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America.

Concurrent with the addition of Mr. DeLong to the board of directors, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Stuart Smith. The Company thanks Mr. Smith for his service to the Company as a board member since March 2019 and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Stock Options Granted

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Richard DeLong, subject to certain vesting provisions. These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.28 per common share and will expire on March 5, 2026. The grant of the options and the appointment of Mr. DeLong are subject to regulatory approval.

About Riley Gold Corp.

Riley Gold is a mining exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA. The Company’s primary focus is on its two cornerstone assets: the Tokop Gold Project located within the Walker Lane Trend and the Pipeline West/Clipper Project located in the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend. Riley Gold’s founders and leadership team have a proven track record of maximizing shareholder value during each phase of the mining life cycle: exploration, development, and production.

