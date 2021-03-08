New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Newborn Screening Market by Product, Test Type ,Technology ,End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033559/?utm_source=GNW





newborn Disorder screening instruments segment accounted for the largest share of newborn screening market in 2019.

Based on instrument, the newborn screening market is segmented into newborn disorder screening instruments, newborn hearing screening instruments, and pulse oximeters.Newborn disorder screening instruments accounted for the largest share in 2019.



These instruments can screen for the majority of newborn disorders and thus see the highest demand. Government support and the implementation of newborn screening programs also support the market.



Dry blood spot tests accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market in 2019.

The newborn screening market, by test, is segmented into dry blood spot tests, hearing screening tests, and critical congenital heart defect (CCHD) screening tests.In 2019, the dry blood spot tests segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market due to the wide acceptance of dry blood spot tests for screening disorders.



Most metabolic, hormonal, and genetic disorders are diagnosed using dry blood spot tests.



Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the newborn screening market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of newborn, increasing prevalence of newborn disorders, incresing awareness abou early diagnosis of disease, and rising focus of key players in this region.



Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), and Rest of the World (16%)



List of players profiled in this report:

