Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the growth of the EV industry, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries is growing exponentially



Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market was valued at US$ 403.77 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 1,392.84 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The lithium-ion battery recycling market is broadly segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. Asia Pacific region held the largest share of global lithium-ion battery recycling market. The region comprises several developing economies, such as China, India, and other southeast countries as well as developed economies, such as Japan.

The government bodies in the region are taking initiatives to promote use of electric vehicles with an aim to lower harmful impact of gases, such as carbon dioxide, on environment. China, Japan, and South Korea are among Asian countries using electric vehicles at a high rate. With growing procurement of electric vehicles in Asian economies, the scope of lithium-ion batteries would proliferate, thereby influencing the scope of lithium-ion battery recycling market as well.



North America is flourished with the footprints of lithium-ion battery recycling providers, which cater to a wide range of industries, from automotive to mining to consumer electronics to marine. The US in known for making continuous technological developments. Hence, it is adopting advanced technologies at an impressive rate. The scope of next-gen electric vehicles is booming in the US, which is anticipated to contribute toward the adoption of lithium-ion batteries.



Europe is another crucial market for the growth of lithium-ion battery recycling market over the forecast period. As the region houses major automotive manufacturers, the scope of developing electric vehicles is high in the region. Germany, France, and the UK are prominent countries having presence of key automotive manufacturers. This aspect is anticipated to contribute toward the production cycle of electric vehicles, thereby boosting the use of lithium-ion batteries.



The MEA and SAM are other regions where energy and mining sector is growing at an exponential rate. This, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market



The US is the worst hit country in North America. The continuous increase in infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders. The majority of the manufacturing plants are shut down, municipalities are functioning slowly as compared to the past, and industries are at a halt. All of these reasons are negatively affecting the market.

The automakers in the country have agreed to evaluate and implement the rotating partial shutdown of factories, extensive deep cleaning of surroundings, and stretched periods between shifts, as well as comprehensive plans to avoid member contact. In March, several automakers closed their facilities for extensive cleaning. These include GM, Ford, and Honda Motors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Improper Disposal of Lithium-Ion Battery

4.1.2 Recovery of Valuable Metals through Disposal of Lithium-Ion Batteries

4.1.3 Government Initiatives for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Battery Materials

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Emergence of New Economical Methods of Lithium-Ion battery Recycling

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Landscape

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 PEST Analysis

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.3 Expert Opinion



6. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview

6.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market - By Battery Chemistry

7.1 Overview

7.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, by Battery Chemistry (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

7.4 Lithium-Iron Phosphate

7.5 Lithium-Manganese Oxide

7.6 Lithium Titanate Oxide

7.7 Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide



8. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis - By Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, By Industry (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Mining

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Power

8.7 Consumer Electronics



9. Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America

10.1.2 Europe

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific

10.1.4 MEA

10.1.5 SAM



11. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

American Manganese Inc.

Ecobat Technologies Ltd.

Fortum

Gem Co., Ltd

International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC

Li-Cycle Corp.

Neometals Ltd

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Recupyl

TES (Singapore) PTE Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1xq0z

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900