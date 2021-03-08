New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metallic Powder Coatings Market by Process Type ,Pigment Type, Resin Type, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033554/?utm_source=GNW





Bonding/bonded process type segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.This process creates a more consistent application than dry blended/unbonded one and enables a much better performance once reclaimed.



Good color effects are achieved by the ‘bonding’ process, and, in addition, the over-spray material has a composition that is not significantly different from that of the virgin material.



Architectural is projected to be the largest end-use industry of metallic powder coatings market.



Architectural is the largest end-use industry segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2020 and 2025.The consumption of metallic powder coatings in the architectural segment is growing because of its excellent durability and availability of a variety of finishes and colors.



APAC dominates the market in this end-use segment, followed by Europe and North America.Metallic powder coatings for architectural applications include interior and exterior coatings such as facade panels, metal constructions, railings, and window and door frames.



These coatings are primarily used in residential and commercial buildings and applied by paint professionals and do-it-yourself consumers. They are used to coat aluminum and steel, both for interior and exterior applications.



Hybrid is the fastest-growing resin segment of the metallic powder coatings market.



Hybrid is the fastest-growing resin segment, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025.Hybrid resins combine epoxy resin with polyester resin to form a powder with many of the same characteristics as epoxies.



They are used primarily for indoor applications.Epoxy-polyester hybrid exhibits some of the best transfer efficiencies of all thermoset powder coatings.



These hybrid powder coatings are especially useful in appliances, shelving, office furniture, fixtures, and general industrial applications. Hybrid formulations can be modified to meet the demand of both decorative and functional applications.



APAC is the fastest market for metallic powder coatings during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for metallic powder coatings during the forecast period.The growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to high economic growth, followed by heavy investment across various industries such as architectural, automotive, appliances, and furniture.



Another economic growth factor is the increasing population in countries such as China and India. Various companies are shifting their production units to the region because of the low-cost of production and proximity to emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.



The key companies profiled in this report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), PPG Industries (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), and Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG (Austria).



