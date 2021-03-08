New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Purity Methane Gas Market by Storage & Distribution and Transportation, Application, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033553/?utm_source=GNW

The electrical & electronics segment led the High Purity methane gas market in 2019, accounting for a share of 26.6%, in terms of value



Chemical Synthesis is expected to be the fastest growing application in the High Purity methane gas market during the forecast period.

Chemical Synthesis is the fastest-growing application segment in the High Purity methane gas market.The growth is The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-purity methane gas as a raw material for the production of methanol, synthetic ammonia, hydrogen, acetylene, carbon black, and carbon disulfide, among others.



It accounted for a share of about 20.5% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.



North America is the largest market for High Purity methane gas

North America is the largest and fastest-growing market of high Purity methane gas, with US being the major emerging market.The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for High Purity methane gas from the electrical & electrnics and chemical industries.



US is a major manufacturer of High Purity methane gas and had the highest consumption of high purity methane gas. It accounted for a share of about 79.6% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America - 7%



The High Purity methane gas market comprises major solution providers, such as Osaka Gas (Japan), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), and Matheson Tric-Gas Inc. (US)., among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the High Purity methane gas market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the High Purity methane gas market based on storage & distribution & transportation, , application, end-use industry and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the High Purity methane gas market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in High Purity methane gas market

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for High Purity methane gas

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001