The Global Spinal Allografts Market is estimated to be USD 3.16 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.
Factors such as rising cases of spinal fusion surgeries coupled with a rising geriatric population across the globe, have helped in driving the market growth. Growing healthcare expenditure, developments in innovation for new product launches are expected to lavish the growth of the market.
On the other side, a lack of skilled professionals in this arena with a comparatively high risk of disease transmission through inadequate care during surgery shall pose a hindrance to this market. High costs associated with the surgeries, unfavorable reimbursements policies of various Governments, strict rules & regulations by the Government for approval of new product launches also limit the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Segments Covered
By Type, the Machined Bones Allografts segment is estimated to account for the fast-growing segment during the forecasted period. Machined Bones Allografts is considered an effective medical procedure to treat back problems, and it is widely accepted worldwide by patients. Growing willingness in patients to undergo surgery using minimally invasive techniques is driving the growth of the market.
By Method, the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery segment is estimated to account for the fast-growing segment during the forecasted period due to lower morbidity, surgical complications, or hospital length-of-stay, leading to lower total hospital direct costs.
By End User, Ambulatory Surgical Centres is estimated to account as the fast-growing segment during the forecast period. Though the hospitals dominate the segment for performing spinal surgeries, ambulatory surgical care is anticipated to show a rise in the estimated time frame. It is due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, backed by technological developments taking place in surgeries, equipment, and surgeons' control, propelling the growth further.
By Geography, the APAC region is anticipated to lead the market. The factors contributing to the market growth are the rising patient pool due to obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure. Besides, there has been increasing awareness and acceptance towards minimally invasive procedures, which have further boosted the growth of this region.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Exactech, Inc., Lattice Biologics Ltd, Medtronic, NuTech Spine, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Stryker, Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Nvision Biomedical Technologies, Inc., and Alphatec Spine, Inc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.
