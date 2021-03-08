New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building Automation System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Communication Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763280/?utm_source=GNW

The combination of IoT and building automation has also enabled the exchange of information among several electronic devices and the cloud without the requirement of direct human intervention that makes buildings smart. This factor has also accelerated the growth of the building automation system market.



Security and access controls to lead the building automation system market during the forecast period“

Security and access control systems have become an integral part of the safety and security systems of buildings and their occupants.They have revolutionized building security and eliminated human intervention.



These systems are installed in buildings to increase the security level, monitor activities and movements of people, and keep a record of people entering and exiting buildings. Several businesses make use of these systems for protecting their assets, staff, and information; monitoring activities in buildings; and controlling access to buildings.



Commercial application segment to hold largest size of building automation system market from 2021 to 2026

The surging deployment of building automation systems in large shopping complexes, office buildings, and public transport hubs, such as airports and railway stations, drives the growth of the building automation system market for commercial application.HVAC controls, lighting controls, and security and access controls are the key systems used in commercial applications.



Of these, security and access controls have become an integral part of commercial buildings owing to the rising security concerns across the world.



North America to account for large size of building automation system market in 2020

North America is one of the most developed regions in the world.It is also a leading market for building automation systems.



The region accounted for a major share of the building automation system market in 2020.The rising requirement of energy management and the increasing demand for green homes have resulted in the growth of the building automation system market in North America.



The market in North America has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. Government organizations in countries of the region work together for efficient and clean production and use of energy.



Break-up of primary participants’ profiles:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 28%, and Tier 3 – 19%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 46%, and Others – 24%

• By Region – North America – 40%, Europe – 21%, APAC – 29%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the market include Johnson Controls (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Carrier (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and Honeywell International (US).



The building automation system market is segmented into offering, communication technology, application, and regions.Based on hardware offering, the market has been segmented into facility management systems, security and access controls, fire protection systems, building energy management software, bas services, and others.



Based on communication technology, the market has been classified into wired technology and wireless technology.The report covers three types of applications: commercial, industrial, and residential.



The report covers four major geographic regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on offering, communication technology, application, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the building automation system market.

• COVID-19 impact analysis has been performed to provide an in-depth insight into the building automation system market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the building automation system market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape, along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenues of key players.



