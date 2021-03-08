Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market (2020-2025) by Type, Component, Mode of Delivery, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telemedicine Market is estimated to be USD 48.5 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 120.7 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20%.



Various factors such as the low accessibility to healthcare, Increasing adoption of electronic health record (EHR)/ electronic medical record (EMR), and rising chronic diseases have led to telemedicine adoption. The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, expanding medical tourism industry, and increasing Government grants.



Factors such as data privacy issues restrict the growth of this market. The high cost of implementing telemedicine systems, the need for telemedicine training, and stringent government regulations about telemedicine are estimated to limit market growth during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Low Accessibility to Healthcare Facilities

Enabling Remote Patient Monitoring

Increasing Use of Smartphones

Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases

The Ability of Telemedicine to Reduce Healthcare Cost

Restraints

Legal and Reimbursement Issues

High Initial Capital Requirements and Lack of Physician Support

Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure and Value Evidence

Resistance to Technology Acceptance due to Data Privacy and Safety Issues

Opportunities

Increase in Covid-19 Cases

Increasing Technological Innovations

The Rise in Personal Emergency Response Systems (Pers)

Trends

Increasing Number of Retail Clinics and Employer Onsite Health Centers

The Emergence of Remote Clinical Enterprises

Segments Covered

By Type, the Tele-home segment is estimated as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Various telehomecare projects are initiated such as the whole system demonstrator (WSD) in the UK or the Veterans Health segmentation (VHS) in the US. Alternatively, telehomecare also helps in managing chronic diseases through shorter hospital stays, accessibility to healthcare professionals, and faster and frequent check-ups.



By Component, the Services segment is estimated as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The factors attributed to the growth of the market is the rapid adoption of real-time communication devices through the entry of new service providers. The products are cost-effective compared to on-premise consultation and can prove to be beneficial while providing service in remote areas. Also, (teleconsultation) services provide access to specialists at any time, without any waiting period, thus boosting the growth of the segment.



By Mode of Delivery, the Cloud-based delivery system is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period. Cloud-based systems are known to enhance the performance of the system, which widens the scope of the market. Hence in the light of the recent advancements in technology, substantial progress shall be made in the cloud-based segment necessitating a strong demand. Besides, it is a preferred choice of health care providers.



By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of the market include an established healthcare network with a more preference for e-visits, government support, and the increasing demand for mobile technologies.



The Global Telemedicine market is further segmented on the basis of Type, Component, Mode of Delivery, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Honeywell Lifecare Solutions, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, AMD Telemedicine, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic Inc., and Intouch Technologies.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Telemedicine Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Telemedicine Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Telehospitals

6.3 Telehomes

6.4 mHealth (mobile health)



7 Global Telemedicine Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Products

7.2.1 Hardware

7.2.2 Software

7.2.3 Other Components

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Telepathology

7.3.2 Telecardiology

7.3.3 Teleradiology

7.3.4 Teledermatology

7.3.5 Telepsychiatry

7.3.6 Other Services



8 Global Telemedicine Market, By Mode of Delivery

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-premise Delivery

8.3 Cloud-based Delivery



9 Global Telemedicine Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd

11.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

11.3 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

11.4 Biotelemetry

11.5 Resideo Technologies Inc. (Honeywell Life Care Solutions)

11.6 InTouch Technologies Inc.

11.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

11.8 Medtronic PLC

11.9 SHL Telemedicine

11.10 Teladoc

11.11 Doctor on Demand

11.12 iCliniq

11.13 IBM

11.14 Intel Corporation

11.15 Philips Healthcare

11.16 McKesson Corporation

11.17 GE Healthcare

11.18 CardioNet Inc

11.19 3M Health Information Systems

11.20 Medic4all

11.21 CirrusMD Inc.

11.22 Cisco

11.23 American Telecare Inc.

11.24 Cerner Corporation

11.25 Medtronic Inc



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rr2ff

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900